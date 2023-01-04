R1550 Software Engineer (Senior) Splunk

Jan 4, 2023

Our Client a global firm based in Gauteng South Africa, providing IT Solutions is seeking the services of a Senior Software Engineer (Splunk) to join their team on a Long term Contract basis within a Hybrid Nature setting.

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

– Understanding of BI Tools
– Understanding of integration between different technologies
– Coordination between development and support environments
– Assisting with the business case
– Planning and monitoring
– Eliciting requirements
– Requirements organisation
– Translating and simplifying requirements
– Requirements management and communication
– Requirements analysis
– Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed
– Assist with identification and management of risks
– Creating the next generation observability solutions to increase productivity, operational efficiency, and threat awareness.
– Skill Group: Business Intelligence Solutions
– Skill: Splunk
– Develops and customizes Splunk apps and dashboards
– Implements integration with external systems
– Able to translate complex requirements into functional software
– Ingesting, monitoring, visualizing and analysing data technology experience
– Participates in the devops activities
– Splunk Search Processing Language (SPL), Splunk Data Ingest & configuration preferred
– Amazon Web Services experience required – NEED
– Windows and Linux systems and shell commands – NEED

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

– Automation experience in PowerShell and Python
– Ingest pipelines experience in Cribl
– Builds advanced visualizations
– JavaScript and/or other programming languages

