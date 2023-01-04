R1550 Software Engineer (Senior) Splunk

Our Client a global firm based in Gauteng South Africa, providing IT Solutions is seeking the services of a Senior Software Engineer (Splunk) to join their team on a Long term Contract basis within a Hybrid Nature setting.

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

– Understanding of BI Tools

– Understanding of integration between different technologies

– Coordination between development and support environments

– Assisting with the business case

– Planning and monitoring

– Eliciting requirements

– Requirements organisation

– Translating and simplifying requirements

– Requirements management and communication

– Requirements analysis

– Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed

– Assist with identification and management of risks

– Creating the next generation observability solutions to increase productivity, operational efficiency, and threat awareness.

– Skill Group: Business Intelligence Solutions

– Skill: Splunk

– Develops and customizes Splunk apps and dashboards

– Implements integration with external systems

– Able to translate complex requirements into functional software

– Ingesting, monitoring, visualizing and analysing data technology experience

– Participates in the devops activities

– Splunk Search Processing Language (SPL), Splunk Data Ingest & configuration preferred

– Amazon Web Services experience required – NEED

– Windows and Linux systems and shell commands – NEED

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

– Automation experience in PowerShell and Python

– Ingest pipelines experience in Cribl

– Builds advanced visualizations

– JavaScript and/or other programming languages

