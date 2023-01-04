R_0060 – Software Developer AWS – Gauteng Pretoria

Our Client a global firm based in Gauteng South Africa, providing IT Solutions is seeking the services of a Senior Software Developer AWS to join their team on a Long term Contract basis within a Hybrid Nature setting.

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

· AWS Experience

· Strong Java skills

· Understanding of integration between different technologies

· Coordination between development and support environments

· Translating and simplifying requirements

· Full-Stack skills



ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

· DevOps Experience.

· Python or any other programming language

· Any of Angular/React

Advanced Analytics



Desired Skills:

AWS

Java

Full Stack

Learn more/Apply for this position