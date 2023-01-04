R_0060 – Software Developer AWS – Gauteng Pretoria

Jan 4, 2023

Our Client a global firm based in Gauteng South Africa, providing IT Solutions is seeking the services of a Senior Software Developer AWS to join their team on a Long term Contract basis within a Hybrid Nature setting.
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
· AWS Experience
· Strong Java skills
· Understanding of integration between different technologies
· Coordination between development and support environments
· Translating and simplifying requirements
· Full-Stack skills

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
· DevOps Experience.
· Python or any other programming language
· Any of Angular/React

Advanced Analytics

Desired Skills:

  • AWS
  • Java
  • Full Stack

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *