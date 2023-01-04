R_0060 – Software Developer AWS

Our Client a global firm based in Gauteng South Africa, providing IT Solutions is seeking the services of a Senior Software Developer AWS to join their team on a Long term Contract basis within a Hybrid Nature setting.
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
· AWS Experience
· Strong Java skills
· Understanding of integration between different technologies
· Coordination between development and support environments
· Translating and simplifying requirements
· Full-Stack skills
ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
· DevOps Experience.
· Python or any other programming language
· Any of Angular/React
Advanced Analytics
