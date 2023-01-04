R_1198_1274 Full Stack Developer – Gauteng Pretoria

IT company with global exposure seeks to employ a full stack developer to undertake a fundamental role on their project team.

Contract opportunity (long-term)

Hybrid – home/office rotation

Back End: Java Quarkus or Spring Framework, Docker Containers, REST, SOAP, Kafka or IBM MQ

Front End: HTML, CSS, JavaScript, Angular

CI/CD: Version Control, Build and Deployment Pipelines, Jenkins, GITHUB, BitBucket

Testing: Unit Test Frameworks E.g. JUnit

Infrastructure: Cloud AWS or AZURE

Databases: SQL (Oracle/Postgress), JDBC

Desired Skills:

Java

Agile

Cloud

SQL

