Risk and Data Analyst / Scientist at Universal Healthcare

REPORTS TO: General Manager – Business Analytics and Risks Management

OverView: The position requires broad analytical and statistical skills to mitigate potential risk factors that involve healthcare stakeholders and their associated business models. Such risk factors include demographical, morbidity shifts, medicine cost inflation and utilisation changes as it relates to but is not limited to Fraud waste and abuse identification and risk mitigation and predicative analytics. After analysing these factors, decisions, suggestions and implementation of solutions on how to safeguard these organizations against identified risks, and results reported back to the stakeholders.

RESPONSIBILITIES/ KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS:

MODELING DESIGN, DEVELOPMENT AND IMPLEMENTATION

Work with the respective stakeholders to deliver the required capability which involves the following aspects:

Analysis of the requirements

Identify valuable data sources and automate collection processes

Undertake preprocessing of structured and unstructured data

Analyze large amounts of information to discover trends and patterns

Build predictive models and machine-learning algorithms

Combine models through ensemble modeling

Present information using data visualization techniques

Propose solutions and strategies to business challenges

Collaborate with engineering and product development teams

Design to ensure a flexible and automated solution

Testing of the solution with required feedback to the developer ensuring delivery to requirements at the required quality

Implementation and training to the respective team members & Clients as applicable

Documentation management as appropriate

Statistical and financial modeling

Risk identification and mitigation as it relates to but not limited to Fraud waste and abuse.

Clinical predictor analytics as it relates to medical risk factors and early detection of possible chronic illnesses and/or hospital event predication based on clinical and or utilization protocols to be used in creating machine learning/AI models.

DATA WAREHOUSE DESIGN

Form part of the data warehouse design team with the Business Analytics analyst, General Manager, ETL data warehouse specialist(s) wrt projects /products as identified

Solution Analysis and underlying procedures, database design and logic.

BI PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT AND ENHANCEMENT

With the BI Systems Analyst form part of the BI product design team consulting stakeholders with regards to technical & statistical view of product development for identifying and mitigation of business risk.

Demonstrate modeling capability/functionality to stakeholders.

Identify and implement mitigation strategies as it relates to business and industry risks.

CONSULTING/MENTORING ROLE

Consult, mentor and train various members in the BI department with regards to coding / reporting involving the following

Financial field application & financial calculations

Financial modeling applications

Application of Statistical/Actuarial methodologies

Application of Machine learning / AI methodologies

Fraud waste and Abuse methodologies

EDUCATIONAL REQUIREMENTS:

Tertiary qualification e.g. B.Sc/B.Com Actuarial Science or Financial Mathematics or Mathematical Statistics

Machine learning/Operations research/AI applications

BI experience

Qlik suite of tools essential / Cognos experience will be beneficial

BACKGROUND EXPERIENCE & TECHNICAL SKILL REQUIREMENTS:

Analytics – a min of 5 years’ experience:

Data Modelling

Statistical trend and correlation Analysis

Outlier identification

Report writing

Automation solutions

Neural Network experience will be beneficial.

Fraud, Waste and abuse experience as it relates to healthcare will be beneficial.

Proven experience as a Data Scientist or Data Analyst

Experience in data mining

Understanding of machine-learning and operations research

Knowledge of R, SQL and Python; familiarity with Scala, Java or C++ is an asset

Experience using business intelligence tools (e.g. Qlikview, Cognos) and data frameworks (e.g. Hadoop)

Analytical mind and business acumen

Strong math skills (e.g. statistics, algebra)

Problem-solving aptitude

Excellent communication and presentation skills

The following technical skills

Microsoft SQL Server 2019 SSIS, including active X-scripting (VB script)

Microsoft SQL Server 2019 Transact-SQL & stored procedures

Understanding Ralph Kimball Data Warehouse star schema methodology

Desired Skills:

Artificial intelligence

Python

Machine learning

Cognos

Data Modelling

Employer & Job Benefits:

Pension Fund

Medical Aid

Annual Bonus

