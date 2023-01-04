Salesforce System Architect – Gauteng Johannesburg

One of South Africa’s Banking Giants is looking for a Salesforce System Architect responsible for conceptualization, research, system design & management of Salesforce ecosystem.
Knowledge, Skills & Experience
Qualifications & Experience
Min:
- Degree or equivalent relevant experience Experience will be evaluated based on the core competencies for the role.
- 8+ years CRM experience with a minimum of 6 years on the Salesforce
- Understanding of the Salesforce product suite, including Sales, Service, Community, Marketing, and Community
- Understanding of systems architecture and ability to craft scalable performance-driven
- Understanding of key design patterns and large data volume limitations and standard
- Understanding of data sharing and visible considerations and how these play into platform
- Familiarity with platform authentication patterns (SAML, SSO, OAuth).
- Knowledge of data integration tools and experience integrating Salesforce with different business systems (FSC, ETL, marketing automation, reporting, )
- Solid understanding of environment management, release management, code versioning standard processes, and deployment
- Experience with platform security capabilities (TLS, SSL).
- Experience defining the system architecture landscape, identifying gaps between current and desired end- states, and delivering a comprehensive solution that will enable achievement of the desired business outcomes.
- Solid background in design/development of large web-based systems, or complete software product lifecycle
- Active Salesforce certifications
Experience in the following development technologies:
Methodologies:
- Agile
- Object-oriented Development
- Web API & RESTful web services
- System design patterns (MVC, Serverless compute)
- Unified Modelling Language
- Relational & NoSQL Database Design
- Cloud architecture & platforms (Azure, AWS)
- Container Platforms (Docker, Kubernetes)
Back-end Technologies:
- C#, Java or Node.js
Architecture & Development:
- Experience & knowledge of UML diagrams
- Proven practical experience with Salesforce application development (hands-on code)
Ideal:
Knowledge:
- Experience in designing and developing software components and having a very strong Service Oriented Architecture and integration
- Experience in Salesforce (SFDC) CRM with end-to-end implementation
- com integration experience, including between different business systems as well as working with integration tools.
- Proficiency in programming using Salesforce SFDC, [URL Removed] Java, JavaScript, and XML and their use in the development of CRM
- Strong experience with configuration, customization, programming with APEX APIs, APEX Triggers, and implementing new instances of com from scratch.
- Strong practical deployment knowledge of Visual Force, Flex, Salesforce configurations, Apex classes, APEX Web services, API, AppExchange deployment, and [URL Removed] s-controls.
- Ability to define the system landscape, to identify gaps between current and desired end-states and deliver a CRM
- Additional com experience includes Workflow Alerts and Actions, and Approval Workflow.
- Programming experience with the following languages, J2EE, HTML XML,
- IT systems development processes (SDLC)
- Application, Web & Mobile development
- Systems analysis and design
- UML
- Testing practices
- Banking operational & systems environment
Additional:
- Research & development – prototyping experience
- Internet of Things (IoT)
- Artificial Intelligence
- Virtual Assistants Unified Communications
