Salesforce System Architect – Gauteng Johannesburg

Jan 4, 2023

One of South Africa’s Banking Giants is looking for a Salesforce System Architect responsible for conceptualization, research, system design & management of Salesforce ecosystem.
Knowledge, Skills & Experience
Qualifications & Experience
Min:

  • Degree or equivalent relevant experience Experience will be evaluated based on the core competencies for the role.
  • 8+ years CRM experience with a minimum of 6 years on the Salesforce
  • Understanding of the Salesforce product suite, including Sales, Service, Community, Marketing, and Community
  • Understanding of systems architecture and ability to craft scalable performance-driven
  • Understanding of key design patterns and large data volume limitations and standard
  • Understanding of data sharing and visible considerations and how these play into platform
  • Familiarity with platform authentication patterns (SAML, SSO, OAuth).
  • Knowledge of data integration tools and experience integrating Salesforce with different business systems (FSC, ETL, marketing automation, reporting, )
  • Solid understanding of environment management, release management, code versioning standard processes, and deployment
  • Experience with platform security capabilities (TLS, SSL).
  • Experience defining the system architecture landscape, identifying gaps between current and desired end- states, and delivering a comprehensive solution that will enable achievement of the desired business outcomes.
  • Solid background in design/development of large web-based systems, or complete software product lifecycle
  • Active Salesforce certifications

Experience in the following development technologies:
Methodologies:

  • Agile
  • Object-oriented Development
  • Web API & RESTful web services
  • System design patterns (MVC, Serverless compute)
  • Unified Modelling Language
  • Relational & NoSQL Database Design
  • Cloud architecture & platforms (Azure, AWS)
  • Container Platforms (Docker, Kubernetes)

Back-end Technologies:

  • C#, Java or Node.js

Architecture & Development:

  • Experience & knowledge of UML diagrams
  • Proven practical experience with Salesforce application development (hands-on code)

Ideal:

Knowledge:

  • Experience in designing and developing software components and having a very strong Service Oriented Architecture and integration
  • Experience in Salesforce (SFDC) CRM with end-to-end implementation
  • com integration experience, including between different business systems as well as working with integration tools.
  • Proficiency in programming using Salesforce SFDC, [URL Removed] Java, JavaScript, and XML and their use in the development of CRM
  • Strong experience with configuration, customization, programming with APEX APIs, APEX Triggers, and implementing new instances of com from scratch.
  • Strong practical deployment knowledge of Visual Force, Flex, Salesforce configurations, Apex classes, APEX Web services, API, AppExchange deployment, and [URL Removed] s-controls.
  • Ability to define the system landscape, to identify gaps between current and desired end-states and deliver a CRM
  • Additional com experience includes Workflow Alerts and Actions, and Approval Workflow.
  • Programming experience with the following languages, J2EE, HTML XML,
  • IT systems development processes (SDLC)
  • Application, Web & Mobile development
  • Systems analysis and design
  • UML
  • Testing practices
  • Banking operational & systems environment

Additional:

  • Research & development – prototyping experience
  • Internet of Things (IoT)
  • Artificial Intelligence
  • Virtual Assistants Unified Communications

Should you not receive a response from us within one week of your application, your application has unfortunately not been successful.

You can visit our website for more vacancies: [URL Removed] / Facebook page @wePlace / LinkedIn [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • Architect
  • Salesforce
  • CRM
  • Systems

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *