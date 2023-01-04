SAP Consultant (MM/IM)

Requirements:
- 5 – 8 years MM/IM implementation experience across the full lifecycle.
- Strong process, configuration, data and functional design experience.
- Experience as a SAP Consultant with at least 2 end-to-end SAP implementation project.
- Hands on experience in the requirements gathering/ fit-gap, design/blueprinting and configuration/customization phase of SAP transformation programs.
- Ability to work at pace, hands on to design, build, test and deploy the SAP MM/IM solution for procurement.
- Deep understanding of business processes as well as good knowledge of technical issues in the field of materials management.
- Team management and project management skills as an asset
- S/4HANA and Fiori experience preferred.
Desired Skills:
- SAP MM
- SAP IM