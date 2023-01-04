SAP Consultant (MM/IM)

Jan 4, 2023

Requirements:

  • 5 – 8 years MM/IM implementation experience across the full lifecycle.
  • Strong process, configuration, data and functional design experience.
  • Experience as a SAP Consultant with at least 2 end-to-end SAP implementation project.
  • Hands on experience in the requirements gathering/ fit-gap, design/blueprinting and configuration/customization phase of SAP transformation programs.
  • Ability to work at pace, hands on to design, build, test and deploy the SAP MM/IM solution for procurement.
  • Deep understanding of business processes as well as good knowledge of technical issues in the field of materials management.
  • Team management and project management skills as an asset
  • S/4HANA and Fiori experience preferred.

Desired Skills:

  • SAP MM
  • SAP IM

