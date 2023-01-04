Senior Business Intelligence Developer at Medikredit – Gauteng Sunninghill

Jan 4, 2023

RESPONSIBILITIES/ KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS:

Business Intelligence end-to-end design, development & implementation:

  • Metadata Layer: Cognos Metadata Modeling. Implementation of best practices & recommended methodology in terms of metadata layer design & development. Star-schema & dimensional modeling of relational data sources.
  • Report Writing & Analysis: Cognos Report Writing. Development of stored procedures for reporting. Writing of SQL queries for reporting & testing purposes.
  • Multidimensional Modeling
  • SSIS package design and development.
  • Business Intelligence Design: Ensure metadata, reports & multidimensional model design is aligned with required standards for efficiency, flexibility, sustained stability requirements, as well as business requirements. Ensure design allows for optimal maintenance efficiency.
  • Testing of Development (Technical & Functional) in the Business Intelligence front-end environment
  • Documentation Management

Business Intelligence Administration:

  • Assist with management of Business Intelligence security.
  • Monitor Business Intelligence server, checking available space, temp files, performance, etc.
  • Version control.
  • Optimisation of metadata layer, reports & cubes.
  • Automation of routine Business Intelligence tasks.
  • Validation (diagnostic checks) with the required exception reporting and notifications.
  • Troubleshooting and incident resolution.

EDUCATIONAL REQUIREMENTS:

  • BI/Cognos training
  • Qlik suite of tools will be beneficial
  • Tertiary qualification e.g. B SC or B Com – Information Technology degree

BACKGROUND EXPERIENCE & TECHNICAL SKILL REQUIREMENTS:

  • Cognos – a min of 5 years’ experience
  • SQL (SQL query against Microsoft SQL Server)
  • Microsoft SQL Server
  • Proficient in writing queries and stored procedures for reporting & testing purposes

The following technical skills will be advantageous

  • Microsoft SQL Server 2019 SSIS, including active X-scripting (VB script)
  • Microsoft SQL Server 2019 Transact-SQL & stored procedures
  • Ralph Kimball Data Warehouse star schema methodology

Desired Skills:

  • Cognos
  • SQL
  • SSIS
  • ETL

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • Pension
  • Annual Bonus

