Senior Business Intelligence Developer at Medikredit – Gauteng Sunninghill

RESPONSIBILITIES/ KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS:

Business Intelligence end-to-end design, development & implementation:

Metadata Layer: Cognos Metadata Modeling. Implementation of best practices & recommended methodology in terms of metadata layer design & development. Star-schema & dimensional modeling of relational data sources.

Report Writing & Analysis: Cognos Report Writing. Development of stored procedures for reporting. Writing of SQL queries for reporting & testing purposes.

Multidimensional Modeling

SSIS package design and development.

Business Intelligence Design: Ensure metadata, reports & multidimensional model design is aligned with required standards for efficiency, flexibility, sustained stability requirements, as well as business requirements. Ensure design allows for optimal maintenance efficiency.

Testing of Development (Technical & Functional) in the Business Intelligence front-end environment

Documentation Management

Business Intelligence Administration:

Assist with management of Business Intelligence security.

Monitor Business Intelligence server, checking available space, temp files, performance, etc.

Version control.

Optimisation of metadata layer, reports & cubes.

Automation of routine Business Intelligence tasks.

Validation (diagnostic checks) with the required exception reporting and notifications.

Troubleshooting and incident resolution.

EDUCATIONAL REQUIREMENTS:

BI/Cognos training

Qlik suite of tools will be beneficial

Tertiary qualification e.g. B SC or B Com – Information Technology degree

BACKGROUND EXPERIENCE & TECHNICAL SKILL REQUIREMENTS:

Cognos – a min of 5 years’ experience

SQL (SQL query against Microsoft SQL Server)

Microsoft SQL Server

Proficient in writing queries and stored procedures for reporting & testing purposes

The following technical skills will be advantageous

Microsoft SQL Server 2019 SSIS, including active X-scripting (VB script)

Microsoft SQL Server 2019 Transact-SQL & stored procedures

Ralph Kimball Data Warehouse star schema methodology

Desired Skills:

Cognos

SQL

SSIS

ETL

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Pension

Annual Bonus

Learn more/Apply for this position