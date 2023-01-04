Senior Business Intelligence Developer at Medikredit

RESPONSIBILITIES/ KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS:
Business Intelligence end-to-end design, development & implementation:
- Metadata Layer: Cognos Metadata Modeling. Implementation of best practices & recommended methodology in terms of metadata layer design & development. Star-schema & dimensional modeling of relational data sources.
- Report Writing & Analysis: Cognos Report Writing. Development of stored procedures for reporting. Writing of SQL queries for reporting & testing purposes.
- Multidimensional Modeling
- SSIS package design and development.
- Business Intelligence Design: Ensure metadata, reports & multidimensional model design is aligned with required standards for efficiency, flexibility, sustained stability requirements, as well as business requirements. Ensure design allows for optimal maintenance efficiency.
- Testing of Development (Technical & Functional) in the Business Intelligence front-end environment
- Documentation Management
Business Intelligence Administration:
- Assist with management of Business Intelligence security.
- Monitor Business Intelligence server, checking available space, temp files, performance, etc.
- Version control.
- Optimisation of metadata layer, reports & cubes.
- Automation of routine Business Intelligence tasks.
- Validation (diagnostic checks) with the required exception reporting and notifications.
- Troubleshooting and incident resolution.
EDUCATIONAL REQUIREMENTS:
- BI/Cognos training
- Qlik suite of tools will be beneficial
- Tertiary qualification e.g. B SC or B Com – Information Technology degree
BACKGROUND EXPERIENCE & TECHNICAL SKILL REQUIREMENTS:
- Cognos – a min of 5 years’ experience
- SQL (SQL query against Microsoft SQL Server)
- Microsoft SQL Server
- Proficient in writing queries and stored procedures for reporting & testing purposes
The following technical skills will be advantageous
- Microsoft SQL Server 2019 SSIS, including active X-scripting (VB script)
- Microsoft SQL Server 2019 Transact-SQL & stored procedures
- Ralph Kimball Data Warehouse star schema methodology
Desired Skills:
- Cognos
- SQL
- SSIS
- ETL
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Pension
- Annual Bonus