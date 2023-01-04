Senior Full Stack Java Developer – Remote – R1.2m pa at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Professional services company specialising in Artificial Intelligence is currently on the lookout for a Senior Full Stack Java Developer with AWS, Angular and DevOps experience.

You will be joining a team that believes the age of AI brings opportunity to change the way we work, freeing people from the boring and mundane using intelligent automation, allowing staff to focus on higher-value work and customer service experiences.

If you would like to join this awesome international company. Do not hesitate, send your CV’s today!!!

Requirements:

Must have 8 – 10 years working within a large team

Java

J2EE

AWS

Angular

DevOps

