Senior Test Automation Engineer – Remote – R1200K pa at e-Merge IT Recruimtnet – Gauteng Sunninghill

The business that is turning Heads in the health care industry by delivering sustainable, leading-edge healthcare solutions to clients across the continent is on the hunt for a Test Automation Engineer to join their exciting and dynamic team of developers creating magic in the healthcare industry.

You will be working in a constantly evolving environment, due to technological advances and the strategic direction of the organization.

You will be responsible for the implementation of test automation tools, develop new test framework, test suites and tools to validate product specific features and use cases as well as designing and writing test automation scripts Must be able to operate effectively in a fast-paced, high-intensity, continuously changing work environment.

Experience and Qualifications Required

Five years’ experience with automated testing, functional testing, integration testing, regression testing, mobile testing, big data testing, cross platform testing, component testing, security testing, performance testing and UX testing in the healthcare industry

Four-year degree relating to computer science/information technology.

Familiarity with Agile frameworks and automated testing

Cypress test automation testing would be an advantage

Previous coding experience with PHP / Python an advantage

Proficiency with the following programs is preferred:

Atlassian JIRA issue tracking system

Atlassian Confluence system

Enterprise Architecture Tools

Personal attributes

Must be able to operate effectively in a fast-paced, high-intensity, continuously changing work environment

Innovation encouraged as core value.

Managing the delivery in a stressful environment, ensuring motivation and achievement of objectives

Participating in professional organizations and contributing to the project.

