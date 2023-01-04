Solution Architect – JHB CBD – R1.7mil per annum at E-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

The business is a leading African banking group focused on emerging markets globally. It has been a mainstay of South Africa’s financial system for 156 years, and now spans 18 countries across the African continent and they are looking for an experienced ABAP Developer to join a team of dedicated and highly skilled Developers in the Johannesburg CBD.

You will be responsible for developing, designing and maintaining the solution architectures for specific business functional / technical areas as well as to participate in the definition of the higher-level functional and non-functional requirements, analyse technical trade-offs, determine the major components and subsystems, and define the interfaces and collaborations between them, safeguarding the strategic alignment

of technology architecture with the agreed business outcomes

This is a great chance to play a critical part in a team driving change and innovation in engineering methods. Send your CV today if you want to be part of this amazing team.

Qualifications & Experience

Relevant Architecture Certification; CISSP Information Systems Security Architecture

Professional (CISSIP-ISSAP); ITIL Master certification

Good understanding of Agile working practices and LEAN and SCRUM proficiency and working collaboratively across teams. Experience gained in the management of platforms and operating systems

8 to 12 years commercial experience

3 to 6 years commercial experience an Architect

Java

J2EE

Angular

Cloud

Reference Number for this position is GZ56267 which is a Permanent position based in Johannesburg working remotely and from home offering a cost to company salary of between R1.5 and R1.7 Mil Per Annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

Java

J2EE

Angular

Cloud

Learn more/Apply for this position