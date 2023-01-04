Solutions Architect Java JavaScript Cloud – Semi Remote – R850 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment

An amazing opportunity for a Solutions Architect to join a multinational organization that produces luxury cars is available. You will be working with a team of IT innovators working on cutting edge technical solutions within the automotive industry
In this role you will be required to design and build IT solutions as well as hardware and infrastructure at enterprise level.
If you are looking for a new opportunity in a world class technology environment, then this is for you, APPLY NOW!!
Core understanding of and working experience with:
- JEE
- JavaScript, Typescript
- Python
- NodeJS
- Ajax
- Bootstrap
- Webpack
- Apache HTTPD
- Flyway
- Eclipselink
- Terraform
- CI/CD
- REST services, RESTful APIs
- SOAP services
- Java Logging frameworks
- Java Persistence Framework
- JAX-RS (Jersey RESTful Web Services Framework)
- Functional Java
- JMS / JMS 2
- JSON and XML with Schema
- HTTP Authentication, and Encryption with SSL
- HTTP Session management and persistence
- SQL with DB2, Postgres and Oracle
- EJB2/3/CLI
- HTML
- CSS
- JSP
- Struts
- Continuous integration
- Payara / Glassfish
- Linux server admin for above
Reference Number for this position is GZ54422 which is a long-term contract position offering between R700 and R850 Per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.
Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!
Desired Skills:
- JEE
- JavaScript
- Typescript
- Python