Solutions Architect Java JavaScript Cloud – Semi Remote – R850 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment

An amazing opportunity for a Solutions Architect to join a multinational organization that produces luxury cars is available. You will be working with a team of IT innovators working on cutting edge technical solutions within the automotive industry

In this role you will be required to design and build IT solutions as well as hardware and infrastructure at enterprise level.

If you are looking for a new opportunity in a world class technology environment, then this is for you, APPLY NOW!!

Core understanding of and working experience with:

JEE

JavaScript, Typescript

Python

NodeJS

Ajax

Bootstrap

Webpack

Apache HTTPD

Flyway

Eclipselink

Terraform

CI/CD

REST services, RESTful APIs

SOAP services

Java Logging frameworks

Java Persistence Framework

JAX-RS (Jersey RESTful Web Services Framework)

Functional Java

JMS / JMS 2

JSON and XML with Schema

HTTP Authentication, and Encryption with SSL

HTTP Session management and persistence

SQL with DB2, Postgres and Oracle

EJB2/3/CLI

HTML

CSS

JSP

Struts

Continuous integration

Payara / Glassfish

Linux server admin for above

Reference Number for this position is GZ54422 which is a long-term contract position offering between R700 and R850 Per hour negotiable on experience and ability.

