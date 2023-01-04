Specialist Data Scientist – Sandton / Hybrid – R1.4m PA at E-Merge IT Recruitment

Leading Capital Markets banking environment requires a Specialist Data Scientist with a focus on Python for their expanding IT Services team who will specifically be dedicated to their Markets business area and responsible for the support, enhancement and maintenance of all Trade and Post Trade vendor and bespoke application suites that fall within the Markets business area.

You will be responsible for providing specialist advice and support on data analyst delivery, methods and techniques; enabling the construction, maintenance and expansion of data analysis as well as applying data mining techniques, statistical analysis, and building high quality machine learning models integrated with their business decisions.

This is an opportunity to work on new and cutting-edge projects within one of the big 4 banks in the country. Don’t delay, send your CV!!!

Qualifications And Experience

Bachelor’s Degree: Information Technology

8 to12 years commercial experience

4 to 6 years Data Science experience

Algorithms

Java

Scala

Python

Hadoop

Apache Spark

Kafka

Reference Number for this position is GZ56292 which is a permanent position based in Sandton, offering a cost to company of [URL Removed] per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? Thee-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

Algorithms

java

Scala

Python

Hadoop

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position