Web Developer at RecruiTech

Our client is a thriving software development house with team members in the UK and South Africa. They are seeking a skilled software developer (C#/JavaScript) to join their team. This is a great opportunity for growth and development.

Responsibilities:

Develop and maintain software applications using C# and [URL Removed]

Collaborate with team members to design and implement new features and functionality

Write clean, maintainable, and efficient code

Debug and troubleshoot issues as needed

Contribute to the development of software development best practices and standards

Work closely with product managers to deliver high-quality software on schedule

Continuously improve skills and stay up to date with new technologies and industry trends

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or a related field

At least 2 – 5 years of experience as a software developer

Strong knowledge of C# (or VB.NET) and experience with [URL Removed] (or any other JS framework)

Proficiency with HTML, CSS, and JavaScript

Experience working with APIs

Experience with Dapr, SQL, microservices, and unit testing (preferred, but not required)

Experience with version control systems (e.g. Git)

Experience with agile development methodologies

Strong problem-solving and communication skills

Non-Negotiable:

Strong C# background and experience with any JS Framework

