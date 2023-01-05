Application Support Engineer

Jan 5, 2023

A fintech company is looking for Application Support Engineers to provide 2nd and 3rd line software application support.

The role involves ensuring effective front-end and back-end functionality of applications and performing analysis on application functionality.

Establishing the root causes of application errors and keep a record of configuration changes whilst providing front-end support to clients.

Minimum Requirements

  • Matric and a Diploma in Information Technology, Computer Science or similar
  • Good knowledge using T-SQL and Database management.
  • Coding languages would be advantageous I.e. C#, JavaScript, Angular, VB.Net.
  • Ability to document configuration changes, and monitor performance.
  • Exceptional ability to provide front end support to internal departments and web-based clients.
  • Proficiency in determining the causes of application errors and repairing them.
  • Ability to keep up with innovation in application design.
  • Exceptional communication skills.

Desired Skills:

  • Application Support
  • Application analysis
  • SQL
  • C#
  • database management
  • Javascript

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

About The Employer:

The company is a fintech organisation that services the financial services sectors.

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *