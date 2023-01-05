Application Support Engineer

A fintech company is looking for Application Support Engineers to provide 2nd and 3rd line software application support.

The role involves ensuring effective front-end and back-end functionality of applications and performing analysis on application functionality.

Establishing the root causes of application errors and keep a record of configuration changes whilst providing front-end support to clients.

Minimum Requirements

Matric and a Diploma in Information Technology, Computer Science or similar

Good knowledge using T-SQL and Database management.

Coding languages would be advantageous I.e. C#, JavaScript, Angular, VB.Net.

Ability to document configuration changes, and monitor performance.

Exceptional ability to provide front end support to internal departments and web-based clients.

Proficiency in determining the causes of application errors and repairing them.

Ability to keep up with innovation in application design.

Exceptional communication skills.

Desired Skills:

Application Support

Application analysis

SQL

C#

database management

Javascript

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

About The Employer:

The company is a fintech organisation that services the financial services sectors.

