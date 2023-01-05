Application Support Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

A fintech company is looking for Application Support Engineers to provide 2nd and 3rd line software application support.
The role involves ensuring effective front-end and back-end functionality of applications and performing analysis on application functionality.
Establishing the root causes of application errors and keep a record of configuration changes whilst providing front-end support to clients.
Minimum Requirements
- Matric and a Diploma in Information Technology, Computer Science or similar
- Good knowledge using T-SQL and Database management.
- Coding languages would be advantageous I.e. C#, JavaScript, Angular, VB.Net.
- Ability to document configuration changes, and monitor performance.
- Exceptional ability to provide front end support to internal departments and web-based clients.
- Proficiency in determining the causes of application errors and repairing them.
- Ability to keep up with innovation in application design.
- Exceptional communication skills.
Desired Skills:
- Application Support
- Application analysis
- SQL
- C#
- database management
- Javascript
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
About The Employer:
The company is a fintech organisation that services the financial services sectors.