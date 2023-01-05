ASUS presents new lineup

ASUS has revealed its latest lineup during its Seeing An Incredible Future virtual launch event for CES 2023.

New featured products include ASUS Spatial Vision, glasses-free 3D OLED laptop display technology, which provides a unique visual and working experience for creators.

ASUS also announced its creator solutions including Windows 11-ready laptops with up to the latest 13th Gen Intel Core HX series CPU and Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 Series Laptop GPUs.

New products include ProArt Studiobook 16 3D OLED (H7604), Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602BZ), Zenbook Pro 14 OLED (UX6404), Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404), Vivobook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604), ProArt Display OLED PA32DCM, and ProArt Display PA279CRV.

A range of new commercial products was also announced. Highlights included the new ExpertBook B9 OLED (B9403CVA) an incredibly light and powerful commercial laptop crafted for business executives, the ASUS Chromebook Vibe CX34 Flip (CX3401FBA) laptop for immersive gaming and versatility, and the ASUS ExpertWiFi EBM68 router for high speeds and high security.

Viewers were also introduced to the all-new ASUS ExpertCenter PN64-E1 and PN42, along with the ASUS Chromebox 5 (CN67) mini PC — offering maximum performance, connectivity, storage, and possibilities.

Gamers were treated to the new TUF Gaming A15/17 (FA507/707) and F15/17 (FX507/707) laptops with up to 13th Gen Intel or AMD Ryzen 9 Zen 4 CPUs and the latest GeForce RTX 40 Series Laptop GPUs. All models include three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, providing access to hundreds of high-quality PC games.

During the show, ASUS emphasised the brand’s pioneering role in innovating for a sustainable future. “As we progress on this incredible journey towards sustainability, we continually leverage our technological leadership, data-driven rigor, and human-centred philosophy,” says ASUS co-CEO SY Hsu.

“Our goal is to ultimately create a net-zero enterprise that drives the shift towards a circular economy — with a responsible supply chain creating shared values for each and every one of us.”

Over a decade ago, ASUS introduced the carbon-neutral laptop, followed closely by the revolutionary ASUS Bamboo-series laptops and, more recently, our carbon-neutral business laptop in 2022. After these early steps toward creating a better future, ASUS continues to innovate and today showcased some of the sustainable actions being taken to bring exciting innovations that create the most ubiquitous, intelligent, heartfelt, and joyful smart life for everyone.

This year, over 90% of ASUS consumer laptops will meet EPEAT and ENERGY STAR® 8.0 standards. By focusing on product quality, functionality, durability, and upgradability, ASUS ensures longer product lifecycles by building products from the ground up with sustainability in mind. ASUS uses sustainable materials in product manufacturing and packaging — and has actively procured and employed 1,500 tons of PCR (Post-consumer recycled) plastic since 2017, along with over 20 000 tons of recycled paper in 2022.

To do more, ASUS consistently pushes recyclability, resulting in over 40,000 tons of electronic waste (e-waste) being recycled in recent years.

By building more durable products, ASUS is able to reduce waste and prolong the life of our laptops, as well as ensure users have incredible experiences, no matter where they are. That is why the all-new 2023 ASUS consumer laptop models and beyond will undergo the strictest durability testing of any product in the consumer laptop market — the tough MIL-STD 810H US military-grade standard, based on 12 test methods and 26 test procedures — to deliver long-lasting value, reliability, and durability.

Additionally, ASUS has partnered with Ishizuka Glass for antimicrobial treatments, using its IONPURE antimicrobial agent on select products. ASUS introduced the ASUS Antimicrobial Guard Plus Silver Ion coating, which can inhibit the spread of 99% of virus and bacteria ― including Covis-19 ― over a 24-hour period. This technology is specifically tested on viruses such as Influenza A (H3N2) and H1N1; it also follows ISO 21702 and ISO 22196 testing protocols to help ensure a more hygienic user experience.

During the CES 2023 event, ASUS introduced a range of new and updated software and hardware innovations for content creators. All the new ProArt Studiobook, Zenbook Pro, and Vivobook Pro laptops will come with the latest GeForce RTX 40 series Laptop GPUs. Backed by NVIDIA Studio technologies for creators, products with NVIDIA RTX GPUs benefit from RTX optimisations in over 110 creative apps, NVIDIA Studio Drivers for the highest levels of stability and performance in creative apps, and exclusive AI-powered NVIDIA tools: Omniverse, Canvas, and Broadcast.

ASUS also introduced ASUS Spatial Vision, the glasses-free (autostereoscopic) 3D OLED technology, which allows immersive 3D experiences on a laptop — with no wearables required. This is made possible using a lenticular lens and advanced eye-tracking camera technology, enabling the display to weave distinct images for each eye, resulting in an autostereoscopic 3D image. Users can also switch effortlessly between 2D and 3D. This new technology can totally change creator workflows, as users will be able to see the details of 3D objects and effects directly on the screen without needing to review physical prototypes, saving time and money while making their workflow more efficient.

These OLED displays offer a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, a 0.2 ms response time, and a 120 Hz refresh rate for seamless visuals ― all while minimizing crosstalk for the smoothest viewing experience. They also offer great potential for rapidly-growing metaverse applications. This glasses-free 3D OLED technology integrates with the exclusive apps in the ASUS Spatial Vision Hub, which allows users to watch 3D videos and movies, play 3D games, and enjoy 3D model visualization or content creation.

ASUS Spatial Vision also provides development tools built on SR (Simulated Reality) from partner Dimenco, with supporting materials and guidelines to equip developers with unlimited potential by covering gesture control, interactive learning and much more to build a visionary ecosystem around 3D technologies.

ASUS announced ProArt Creator Hub 2.0, which is designed to ensure creators can best utilize their powerful ASUS hardware and software to bring their ideas to life. This new version hosts a refreshed, modern user interface and an exclusive new feature — Color Control, which combines all the colour solutions specific to creators. ProArt Creator Hub 2.0 updates the ASUS Dial and ASUS Control Panel capabilities to not only allow new customisations for Adobe apps, but also for productivity, entertainment, and content creation apps — including Microsoft 365, Spotify, YouTube, and popular web browsers.

ProArt Creator Hub 2.0 will be available for all Studiobook, Zenbook, and Vivobook models with ASUS Dial, ASUS DialPad, or ASUS ScreenPad Plus. It will also be available for the ProArt mouse range as well as all ASUS touchscreen monitors.

ASUS has joined forces with Pantone®, the world-leading authority on colour, to provide an opportunity for creators to gain access to and utilise the Pantone resource database, including the Pantone Libraries, Color Space data, Color Harmonies, and much more. All these features will be available on all ASUS creator laptops via the ASUS-exclusive ProArt Creator Hub 2.0 software.

ASUS ProArt Studiobook 16 3D OLED (H7604) is a 3D OLED creator mobile workstation, transcending the ordinary to go far beyond the everyday. It has a refined Mineral Black finish and features a step-wise design that enables slimmer screen bezels and makes room for the rear air vents. This design also allows the laptop screen to lie flat, offering any viewing angle up to 180°.

ASUS Vivobook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604) is an innovative 16-inch laptop for creators that also features ASUS Spatial Vision technology with the glasses-free autostereoscopic 3D OLED 3.2K 120 Hz display. It is configurable with up to 64 GB DDR5 4800 MHz RAM with dual SO-DIMMs, and up to a 2 TB PCIe 4.0 x4 SSD.

Partnering with Intel, ASUS has redesigned the impressive Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602BZ) for 2023 to make it the most powerful version ever. The new laptop features a unique Intel processor with the latest ASUS Supernova System-on-Module (SoM) design. This module packaging technique has a number of benefits, including a reduction of the motherboard core area by 38%, increasing the overall cooling efficiency of the system. This leaves extra room for the GPU power components, helping them to reach higher TDP values, giving users more stability and higher GPU performance. In addition, the laptop adopts a liquid metal thermal compound, reducing its temperature by 7°C in high performance mode, allowing it to achieve a total TDP of up to 155 W.

Weighing just 3.64 lb and measuring less than 1,8 cm thick, Zenbook Pro 14 OLED (UX6404) has top-tier performance, best-in-class visuals, surprising innovations, and a compact chassis, expanding the possibilities for creators on the go. Leading the premium specification is an all-new, cutting-edge 2.8K 120 Hz OLED NanoEdge Dolby Vision® display that produces jaw-dropping detail, super-smooth motion, and ultra-vivid colors. It is also Pantone Validated for color accuracy and has a cinema-grade 100% DCI-P3 gamut. Creating or enjoying visual content has never been better thanks to its bright and clear HDR imagery and deep blacks.

Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404) puts mobile life on a rock-solid footing. This powerful model has a thin-and-light chassis and comes in two colors, Sandstone Beige and Inkwell Gray. The Sandstone Beige version has a lid made from a new eco-friendly plasma electrolytic oxidation (PEO) coating technique that creates a ceramic-like finish and stone-like feel. And inside, there’s up to the latest 13th Gen Intel Core processor, studio-grade NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics, 32 GB of fast LPDDR5 memory, and a 1 TB PCIe 4.0 SSD. There’s also a bigger 14.5-inch 16:10 2.8K 120 Hz OLED HDR NanoEdge display and a longer-lasting 70 Wh battery.

The refreshed ASUS ProArt Station PD500TE is designed for seamless professional content-creation workflows. It comes with an all-new thermal design to allow it to run faster and cooler for upgraded creative experiences. Powered by a 13th Gen Intel Core CPU and up to an NVIDIA RTX A4000 GPU with 16 GB of VRAM and up to 128 GB DDR4 3200 MHz RAM, PD500TE delivers robust and stable performance for processor-intensive tasks like video editing and 3D modeling. Additional design touches include customizable ASUS Lumiwiz LED indicators, a power-button shield to prevent accidental shutdowns, and rendering-progress email notifications. A model with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series Laptop GPU is also in the works.

ProArt Display OLED PA32DCM is a 31,5-inch 4K pure RGB Stripe OLED panel with a maximum brightness of 7008 nits and a 99% DCI-P3 gamut for incredibly high contrast and detailed, lifelike HDR visuals. PA32DCM has an exquisite aluminum finish and a compact stand, and it can be mounted on a partition for a more spacious workstation, or hung on a wall in either portrait or landscape orientation. In addition, PA32DCM has extensive connectivity options, including Thunderbolt 4.

ProArt Display PA279CRV is a 27-inch 4K HDR monitor designed for video-editing professionals. This Calman Verified display boasts a wide color gamut with 99% DCI-P3 and 99% Adobe RGB coverage and is factory-calibrated to Delta E < 2 for exceptional color accuracy. PA279CRV is 30%9 thinner than its predecessor and its base is 33%10 smaller, so it takes up less desk space.

ASUS ExpertBook B9 OLED (B9403CVA) is the all-metal ASUS laptop to employ an eco-conscious manufacturing technology. This ecofriendly manufacturing process helps to reduce production materials by up to 29%, and shortens manufacturing time by up to 75% to maximize energy efficiency11. The upshot is a stronger finished product created using fewer overall resources, minimising carbon emissions.

ASUS Chromebook Vibe CX34 Flip (CX3401FBA) pairs realistic visuals and exceptional performance. This device delivers an immersive gaming experience, featuring a 16:10, 144 Hz WUXGA display with an 83% screen-to-body ratio and full 360° ErgoLift hinge, an anti-ghosting keyboard with four-zone RGB lighting12, and ultrafast WiFi 6E technology. ASUS Chromebook Vibe CX34 Flip has a durable chassis and a distinctive Pearl White finish that includes exclusive orange-accented WASD keycaps for added flair. Integrated Harman Kardon-certified spatial audio adds to the immersive experience, and testing to MIL-STD 810H US military-grade standards ensures durability.

ASUS ExpertWiFi EBM68 is a high-speed, high-security, tri-band WiFi 6 router that provides a total solution for small- and medium-sized business networks. With a minimalistic and professional aesthetic, ExpertWiFi EBM68 fits perfectly into modern workplace environments. It can be easily mounted to a wall — or it can be left freestanding, to exhibit its clean, white finish.

The ASUS ExpertCenter PN64-E1 is powered by the latest Intel Core mobile processor, dual-channel DDR5 memory, ultrafast WiFi 6E, and a PCIe 4.0 x4 SSD, so it makes light work of the most demanding tasks. In addition to its seven USB ports, ASUS ExpertCenter PN64-E1 can also be specified with up to three storage drives and supports up to four 4K displays for multitasking — ideal for those looking to create a video wall. And of course, it’s packed into a surprisingly small sub-1-liter chassis.

Responsibly manufactured from recycled plastic, the chassis of ASUS ExpertCenter PN42 features slats on all sides for efficient heat dissipation, enabling this fanless PC to run almost silently. An elegant Lunar Rock Black hue lends ASUS ExpertCenter PN42 PC a unique look that’s ideal for the home or office. ASUS ExpertCenter PN42 is powered by the latest Intel N-series processor, giving it the power to handle daily applications with ease, and features up to seven USB ports, allowing multiple devices and peripherals to be connected.

The new ASUS Chromebox 5 delivers plentiful performance in an understated modern design. It has a slim chassis that houses an efficient thermal solution to ensure reliable operation and convenient wireless charging. Automatic system updates, well-organized I/O ports, and VESA mount-support make it ideal for the home, office, or school.

ASUS TUF Gaming A16 Advantage Edition (FA617) is an all-AMD powerhouse that’s engineered for those who want to easily stream and play the latest games. It features the latest Ryzen 9 Zen 4 CPU, up to a Radeon RDNA3 GPU, and AMD Smart Access Graphics. It allows gamers to sink deeper into their favorite content thanks to slimmer bezels, a 90% screen-to-body ratio, and up to a QHD 240 Hz refresh-rate panel. It also comes with 84-blade Arc Flow Fans™ and up to seven heat pipes, plus four exhaust vents that efficiently push heat out of the system.

The ASUS TUF Gaming F15/17 comes with up to an 13th Gen Intel Core processor and the ASUS TUF Gaming A15/17 comes with an AMD Ryzen 9 Zen 4 processor so gamers can stream and multitask with ease. Gameplay graphics are silky smooth with the latest GeForce RTX 40 Series Laptop GPU, which reliably delivers high frame rates in plenty of modern games even at 1440p. There is also a dedicated MUX switch and NVIDIA Advanced Optimus. With AI-powered technology like DLSS, supported titles will run at even higher frame rates for ultra-fluid motion.