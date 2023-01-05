ASUS Republic of Gamers maxes out performance

ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) has announced a wide range of performance-focused products during the For Those Who Dare: Maxed Out virtual launch event for CES 2023.

During the event, ROG showcased multiple product premieres, including impressively fast and stunning displays, powerhouse laptops with latest-gen processors and graphics, faster-than-ever routers, and a wide variety of peripherals to complete the most maxed-out gaming setups.

New launches include the ROG Swift Pro PG248QP and ROG Swift OLED PG27AQDM gaming displays; ROG Azoth gaming keyboard; ROG Raikiri Pro PC controller; ROG Destrier Ergo gaming chair; ROG G22CH gaming desktop; and much more.

New additions presented during the event include Strix Scar and Strix G series gaming laptops, in 16-, 17-, and 18-inch versions. These gaming powerhouses host up to AMD Ryzen 9 Zen 4 and 13th Gen Intel® Core™ processors, liberating more power than ever before for maxed-out performance, and Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 Series Laptop GPUs, working in concert with a MUX Switch and Nvidia Advanced Optimus to deliver never-before-seen performance on a laptop.

In addition, ROG introduced the new Zephyrus M16 (GU604), with ROG Nebula HDR and AniMe Matrix™ displays, as well as Zephyrus G16 (GU603) and Zephyrus G14 (GA402) ― all of which have maxed-out performance and give gamers the competitive edge they need.

On the versatility side, ROG has refreshed the ROG Flow X16 (GV601), Flow X13 (GC33), and Flow Z13 (GZ301) ― all of which are compatible with the ROG XG Mobile external GPU for additional firepower. These ultra-versatile, ultra-impressive new laptops come in an ultra-compact format that is built to adapt, delivering the best blend of performance and portability.

During the show, ROG also revealed what the future holds for gamers, with the ROG Swift Pro PG248QP, the world’s fastest 540 Hz gaming monitor, redefining smooth gaming experiences; and the ROG Swift OLED PG27AQDM, the first ROG 27-inch 1440p OLED gaming monitor with superfast 240 Hz refresh rate and 0.03 ms response time, for stunning visuals, fast panel, and instant response.

In addition, ROG debuted the world’s first quad-band WiFi 7 gaming router, the ROG Rapture GT-BE98, with speeds up to 25,000 Mbps, which is 160% faster with 20% higher peak data rates than the previous generation. ROG also introduced the new ROG Azoth, a 75% gaming keyboard with premium DIY features for those who are more hands-on with their gear.

This year, again, ROG and Aim Lab, trainer of millions of FPS gamers around the world, have teamed up to create new peripherals that are raising the bar for esports gaming. This includes the ROG Harpe Ace Aim Lab Edition gaming mouse and ROG Hone Ace Aim Lab Edition gaming mouse pad. And, there is the ROG Raikiri Pro PC Controller, with unlimited customization, plus the versatile ROG Destrier Ergo Gaming Chair.

The new ROG Strix SCAR 18 (G834) is designed with esports enthusiasts in mind. It’s a gaming powerhouse, transporting the power and comfort of a desktop PC into a laptop powered by top-tier components helping gamers to steal the spotlight with maxed-out performance. Impressively, it’s the first-ever ROG laptop to feature an 18-inch Nebula Display, with up to a QHD 240 Hz spec.

The ROG Strix SCAR is also available in 16- or 17-inch models. The 16-inch and 18-inch models are equipped with up to 13th Gen Intel Core processors with 24 cores and 32 threads. The ROG Strix SCAR 17 comes with up to an AMD Ryzen 9 Zen 4 processor while the ROG Strix SCAR 16 offers incredible portability with a 16-inch Mini LED QHD 240 Hz Nebula HDR Display, for stunning visuals.

The ROG Zephyrus G14 is a 14-inch gaming juggernaut that features a vibrant ROG Nebula HDR Mini LED QHD 165 Hz Pantone® Validated display with an exceptional 16:10 aspect ratio. Additional panel options include QHD 165 Hz or FHD 144 Hz versions. Overheating is not a worry with its precision engineered cooling ― there’s a vapor chamber covering the CPU and GPU, a liquid-metal thermal compound on the CPU, as well as dual 84-blade Arc Flow Fans. The 76 Wh battery allows gamers to stay active no matter where they are.

The ROG Zephyrus G16 comes with up to a 13th Gen Intel Core processor and up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series Laptop GPU with a 120 W maximum TGP, MUX Switch, and Nvidia Advanced Optimus. The ROG Zephyrus G14 comes with up to an AMD Ryzen 9 Zen 4 CPU and up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 series Laptop GPU with a 125 W maximum TGP, MUX Switch, and NVIDIA Advanced Optimus. The ROG Zephyrus M16 comes with up to a 13th Gen Intel Core processor and up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 series Laptop GPU with a 145 W maximum TGP, MUX Switch, and NVIDIA Advanced Optimus. The G16 and M16 both come with Thunderbolt™ 4. The M16 and G14 both come with the customizable AniMe Matrix display to fully showcase the user’s personality.

The ROG Flow X13 comes with up to an AMD Ryzen 9 Zen 4 CPU and up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series Laptop GPU. It has a 360° convertible design that has four modes: Laptop, Tablet, Tent, and Stand. To unleash additional firepower and offer a desktop-like feel work and gaming station, there is an optional XG Mobile external GPU with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 series Laptop GPU. The liquid metal compound on the CPU and three dedicated exhaust vents ensure maxed-out performance. It also comes with a 75 Wh battery, 100 W USB Type-C fast charging, and a 130 W AC adapter. The ultra-compact 13-inch chassis offers perfect mobility and portability.

The ROG Flow X16 has a 360° convertible design with four distinct modes: Laptop, Stand, Tent, and Tablet. It includes robust touch support for Tablet mode and stylus support for accurate note-taking and drawing. Gamers can expect world-class performance from the up to 13th Gen Intel Core processor, up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 series Laptop GPU, up to 2 TB PCIe 4.0 x4 SSD storage, and up to 16 GB DDR5-4800 memory with dual upgradeable SO-DIMMs.

The powerful ROG Flow Z13 (GZ301) gaming tablet comes with up to a 13th Gen Intel Core processor and up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series Laptop GPU, with G-SYNC and DDS 2.0 support, all in a 13-inch chassis that weighs just 2.43 lb and is 12 mm thick. Gamers can enjoy console gaming power on the go, with multiple viewing angles providing up to 170° of adjustment, as well as support for XG Mobile external GPUs. It also supports mouse and keyboard, controller, and touch inputs.

The ROG Swift Pro PG248QP is the world’s first 540 Hz gaming monitor. Utilizing the new esports TN (E-TN) technology, which offers 60% faster response times than standard TN panels, the PG248QP enables superfast refresh rates and astounding clarity. It features a new stand design with retractable and locked claws to create a smaller base footprint and allow more desktop space for pro gamers.

The ROG Swift OLED PG27AQDM is the first ROG 1440p OLED gaming monitor with a superfast 240 Hz refresh rate and 0.03 ms response time. It comes with an anti-glare micro-texture coating to reduce reflections for a better viewing experience in all lighting conditions, and offers 1,000 nits peak brightness.

ROG Rapture GT-BE98 is the world’s first quad-band WiFi 7 gaming router. Leveraging the full potential of WiFi 7 with 320 MHz channel support in the 6 GHz band, it delivers up to 160% faster speeds than the previous generation. In addition, with 4K QAM modulation that can pack more data into transmissions, peak data rates are up to 20% higher, delivering incredible speeds of up to 25,000 Mbps. Furthermore, two additional revolutionary features, Multi-Link Operation and Multi-RU Puncturing, allow the GT-BE98 to deliver more efficient and reliable wireless connections.

The ROG Harpe Ace Aim Lab Edition wireless gaming mouse is made for esports athletes and aspiring gaming professionals. Designed for competitive FPS gaming, this ultralight 54-gram mouse has an ambidextrous form factor that was co-developed with esports professionals at Aim Lab, providing optimal palm support and stability for players so they can exert better control through a tight grip. This epic crossover also resulted in the Aim Lab Settings Optimizer, an Aim Lab software feature exclusive to the ROG Harpe Ace, which helps gamers analyze and tailor mouse settings that are optimal to their strengths and performance.

The ROG Hone Ace Aim Lab Edition is a large-sized gaming mouse pad designed to work with the Aim Lab X ROG 360 task to help FPS players improve flicking accuracy and consistent crosshair placement. The Hone Ace has a hybrid cloth surface that offers optimal friction, a water-, oil- and dust-repellent protective nano-coating, and a soft nonslip rubber base with the right amount of cushioning for gaming comfort.

The ROG Azoth Gaming Keyboard is a 75% wireless gaming keyboard bristling with premium DIY features. Gamers can enjoy unprecedented typing experiences with the included silicone-gasket mount design and three-layer dampening, hot swappable, factory pre-lubed ROG NX mechanical switches, ROG keyboard stabilizers, ROG PBT doubleshot keycaps, and bundled switch lube kit. ROG Azoth also has an OLED display with intuitive controls, versatile tri-mode connectivity with SpeedNova wireless technology in 2.4 GHz mode and supports MacOS. Gamers can use Bluetooth to connect and switch between three devices at a time, and the ROG SpeedNova wireless technology provides up to 2,000+ hours of low-latency gameplay in 2.4 GHz RF wireless mode (OLED and RGB off). Alternatively, the keyboard can be used via wired USB. Two pairs of keyboard feet of different heights provide up to three tilt positions.

The ROG Raikiri Pro PC Controller is an Xbox certified tri-mode controller that gives gamers the versatility to connect via Bluetooth, 2.4 GHz RF, or wired USB — making the Raikiri Pro perfect for gaming on PCs, laptops, and next-gen Xbox consoles. The ROG Raikiri Pro puts all the commands and customization options gamers need right in their hands. Gamers can personalize their Raikiri Pro with custom images, text, or animations on its built-in OLED display. The display can also be used to show charging status, microphone mute, and profile indicators. Two buttons at the top of the Raikiri Pro allow users to switch between controller profiles while in the middle of a game. Furthermore, four left and right rear buttons can be programmed for in-game commands such as hotkeys or joystick sensitivity toggles. Gamers can even adjust vibrations, dead zones, and other settings via the Armoury Crate app. Physical trigger locks on the Raikiri Pro allow gamers to set the amount of travel for both left and right triggers. It also has a built-in ESS DAC for immersive audio, plus a 3.5 mm headset jack and a mute button.

The ROG Destrier Ergo Gaming Chair is an all-new, all-enveloping cradle styled with a futuristic aesthetic and engineered with exceptional levels of adjustability to ensure maximum comfort during play. Constructed with a strong aluminum frame, breathable mesh, and comfortable PU foam, it provides sublime support and comfort. It features head and lumbar support with luxurious PU armrests that have a special elevation mode just for mobile gaming and a detachable acoustic panel for enthralling gaming immersion.

The ROG Strix G22CH features a compact 10-liter design that allows for incredible component compatibility without increasing its footprint. This airflow-optimized design can support either an air- or liquid-cooling system, with both options fitting easily into this compact chassis. Users can game and stream at the same time with confidence, thanks to the incredible power of a 13th Gen Intel Core processor and the latest NVIDIA RTX GPU. Featuring an intuitive tool-free design, maintenance and upgradeability are a breeze for all the major components, despite its slender size. Robust software support includes Aura Sync, Two-Way AI Noise Cancelation, and Dolby Atmos immersive sound.

