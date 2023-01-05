At CES, Intel debuts the world’s fastest mobile processor

Intel has announced its 13th Gen Intel Core mobile processors that bring superior performance and experiences to mobile platforms. At CES, Intel introduced 32 new 13th Gen Intel Core mobile processors with a rich suite of features and capabilities for all laptop segments.

“The 13th Gen Intel Core mobile processor family delivers unrivaled, scalable performance for leadership platforms across all laptop segments,” says Michelle Johnston Holthaus, executive vice-president and GM of the Client Computing Group at Intel. “With our industry-leading technologies and unmatched global partner ecosystem, people can expect a high-caliber mobile experience in new and unique form factors – so they can game or create from anywhere.”

Intel continues to push the boundaries of performance and expand computing possibilities for gamers and creators with the launch of the 13th Gen Intel Core H-series mobile processors, which includes the first 24-core processor for a laptop. When combined with unique features like support for both DDR4 and DDR5 memory, best-in-class connectivity and PCIe Gen 5, 13th Gen HX processors deliver the world’s best mobile gaming platform.2

The new processor family offers:

Up to 5.6 gigahertz (GHz) turbo frequency – the highest clock speed available for the laptop market – delivering up to 11% faster single-thread performance and 49% faster multitask performance over the previous generation.

Up to 24 cores (8 Performance-cores, 16 Efficient-cores), 32 threads and enhanced Intel® Thread Director.

Full memory support of up to 128 gigabyte (GB) total for DDR5 (up to 5,600 megahertz) and DDR4 (up to 3,200 MHz).

Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6E (Gig+) for up to 6x faster internet speeds with no legacy Wi-Fi channel interference.

The latest in Bluetooth connectivity with Intel® Bluetooth LE Audio and Bluetooth 5.2 supporting up to 2x faster speeds and multiple device connections with lower power consumption.

Thunderbolt 4 support, delivering transfer speeds up to 40 gigabits per second (Gbps) and PC connectivity to multiple 4K monitors and accessories.

Improved integrated graphics experience based on improved driver stack and key learnings from Intel’s work with discrete graphics.

Overclocking capabilities on all HX and HK SKUs.

With five times as many HX laptop designs powered by 13th Gen Intel Core mobile processors compared with 12th Gen, users can choose from 60 HX designs to stream, create and compete at the highest levels.

Intel also introduced 13th Gen Intel Core P-series and U-series mobile processors, perfect for people who want high performance on the go in sleek, thin systems. They offer:

Up to 14 cores (6 Performance-cores, 8 Efficient-cores) and enhanced Intel Thread Director.

New Intel Iris X e Graphics features including endurance gaming, X e SS Super Sampling and Intel Arc Control.

Graphics features including endurance gaming, X SS Super Sampling and Intel Arc Control. Broad memory support for DDR5 and DDR4 and LP variants.

Integrated Intel Wi-Fi 6E (Gig+) and new wireless features like Intel Connectivity Performance Suite, Intel Wi-Fi Proximity Sensing and Intel Bluetooth LE Audio.

Up to four Thunderbolt 4 ports for the fastest, simplest and most reliable cable solution to any dock, display or accessory.7

For the first time, select designs based on 13th Gen Intel Core processors will feature the Intel Movidius vision processing unit (VPU). Resulting from deep co-engineering with Microsoft on its new Windows Studio Effects, the AI-heavy tasks required for professional-grade collaboration and streaming can be offloaded to the VPU, freeing the CPU and GPU for other workloads or multitasking.

Across H-, P- and U-Series, the new mobile processors will elevate performance for the next generation of enthusiast designs, thin-and-light laptops, foldables, 2 and 1s and other form factors. More than 300 unique designs are expected this year from Acer, Asus, Dell, HP, Lenovo, MSI, Razer, Republic of Gamers, Samsung and others.

For the IoT edge, 13th Gen Intel Core processors deliver new industrial features, extended temperature operations and higher performing CPUs, with more graphics capabilities and AI performance. Ideal for retail, education, healthcare, aerospace, industrial and smart cities, the new processors provide better workload consolidation with more cores and threads, enabling applications to run on a single device.

Intel continues to raise the bar for laptops and other on-the-go form factors with its Intel Evo laptop specification. Under the new specification, Intel Evo designs with 13th Gen Intel Core processors deliver three key experiences:

No-compromise mobile performance: Verified to deliver consistent responsiveness while unplugged, longer real-world battery life, instant wake and fast charge.

Intelligent collaboration: Superior videoconferencing leveraging technologies like Intel Connectivity Performance Suite and Intel Bluetooth LE Audio.

Intel Unison on eligible designs: A seamless multidevice experience enabling text messages, phone calls, phone notifications and file transfer from your PC to an Android- or iOS-enabled phone.

The Engineered for Intel Evo program extends the standards of verification and co-engineering to accessory partners. In addition to Thunderbolt 4 docks, monitors, storage and wireless headsets, new accessories like mice, keyboards and access points from key partners join the program.

Intel bolstered the world’s best desktop processor experience with new 13th Gen Intel Core processors launching today. Rounding out the 13th Gen desktop processor family that first launched with the enthusiast-focused K-series SKUs in September, new 35-watt and 65-watt SKUs provide mainstream PC users even more choice for power efficiency while still delivering incredible performance in gaming, creation and productivity. They offer:

Up to 5.6 GHz, 24 cores/32 threads – with the introduction of Efficient-cores to Intel Core i5 mainstream processors – and larger L2 cache combining to deliver up to 11% single-threaded and 34% multithreaded performance over 12th Gen Intel Core non-K processors. These gen-over-gen performance gains ensure that the new 35-watt and 65-watt 13th Gen Intel Core non-K processors are delivering next-level performance in both gaming and content creation for mainstream PC users.

Full forward and backward compatibility with 600-series and 700-series motherboards, as well as support for both DDR5 and DDR4 memory.

Improved energy efficiency with Intel Dynamic Tuning Technology and better power scaling, delivering greater performance per watt (PPW) than ever before.

Following the sunsetting of the Intel Pentium and Intel Celeron branding, Intel today introduced the new Intel Processor and Intel Core i3 in the N-series family of products – purpose-built for the education segment, entry-level computing and IoT edge native applications. They feature:

New Efficient-cores (microarchitecture code-named Gracemont) built on the Intel 7 process technology.

Up to 28% better application performance and 64% better graphics performance on the Intel Processor over the previous generation. 12

For the first time, scale up to the new Intel Core i3 N-series for up to an additional 42% application performance and 56% graphics performance over the Intel Processor. 13

Up to 10-hour HD video playback without recharging.

New AV1 decode, high-resolution display engine and improved IPU and MIPI camera support.

Extended connectivity with ultra-fast Intel Wi-Fi 6E (Gig+) and Bluetooth 5.2.

Flexible memory (LPDDR5, DDR5/DDR4) and storage (UFS/SSD/eMMC) options.

These processors are designed for education and consumer segments that need a lower, value-oriented price point, but still require performance and high-quality experiences in areas like video collaboration and productivity. More than 50 designs from Acer, Dell, HP, Lenovo and Asus are expected in 2023 as Intel continues to lead ecosystem partnerships for ChromeOS and Windows.

Featured picture: At CES 2023, Intel introduces the 13th Gen Intel Core mobile processor family, powered by Intel’s performance hybrid architecture. There are 32 new mobile processors.

Credit: Intel Corporation