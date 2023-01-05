Business Intelligence Analyst

Purpose of role
– Management Information system designer & analyst
– Design Business Information models
– Data Quality
– Data mapping and management from multiple data sources, Maintaining Management
Information Systems & Dashboards
– Data analysis
– Dashboard & MIS designs
– Test & maintain internal BI reportsTools/Systems
– Qlikview /Qliksense; Internal applications; Extensive excel
Responsibilities
– Head office-based role working with system administrators & Report Writers
– Maintenance of data library & designing mapping to enable data integration business Intelligence
– Design necessary BI Dashboards & reports
– Provide Management information to enable managers to proactively manage operational performance and measure financial results.
– Help co-create the relevant business information for the company to enable management information reporting
Personal and Company Development
– Ensure alignment to company development
– Reassess the self-management principle continuously and self-measure
– Ability to work with senior resources to achieve strategic initiatives
– Establish the systems and alignment of resources to enable a sustainable Business intelligence & MIS environmentCompetencies
– Ability to function at an operational level and work well within a team
– Good communication skills, both written and verbal
– Technical and IT proficient, need to be comfortable working with large data & analyse data
– Strong financial background & comfortable with building information metrics
– Self – motivated to ensure personal and professional improvement
– Action-orientated and takes initiative
– Computer literacy: Data Management, MSOffice (strong xls), MS SharePoint, QlikView, Power BI (preferable but not essential)
Qualifications and Experience
– Appropriate qualification
– Experience in financial services would be an advantage but not a necessity
Desired Skills:
- Qlikview
- Power BI
- MS Sharepoint
- Excel
- Business Intelligence Tools
- Microsoft Power BI
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree