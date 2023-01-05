Business Intelligence Analyst – Gauteng Sandhurst

Purpose of role

– Management Information system designer & analyst

– Design Business Information models

– Data Quality

– Data mapping and management from multiple data sources, Maintaining Management

Information Systems & Dashboards

– Data analysis

– Dashboard & MIS designs

– Test & maintain internal BI reportsTools/Systems

– Qlikview /Qliksense; Internal applications; Extensive excel

Responsibilities

– Head office-based role working with system administrators & Report Writers

– Maintenance of data library & designing mapping to enable data integration business Intelligence

– Design necessary BI Dashboards & reports

– Provide Management information to enable managers to proactively manage operational performance and measure financial results.

– Help co-create the relevant business information for the company to enable management information reporting

Personal and Company Development

– Ensure alignment to company development

– Reassess the self-management principle continuously and self-measure

– Ability to work with senior resources to achieve strategic initiatives

– Establish the systems and alignment of resources to enable a sustainable Business intelligence & MIS environmentCompetencies

– Ability to function at an operational level and work well within a team

– Good communication skills, both written and verbal

– Technical and IT proficient, need to be comfortable working with large data & analyse data

– Strong financial background & comfortable with building information metrics

– Self – motivated to ensure personal and professional improvement

– Action-orientated and takes initiative

– Computer literacy: Data Management, MSOffice (strong xls), MS SharePoint, QlikView, Power BI (preferable but not essential)

Qualifications and Experience

– Appropriate qualification

– Experience in financial services would be an advantage but not a necessity

Desired Skills:

Qlikview

Power BI

MS Sharepoint

Excel

Business Intelligence Tools

Microsoft Power BI

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

