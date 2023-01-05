Data Analyst Discovery & Profiling – Gauteng Johannesburg

The successful candidate will be responsible for the following key performance
areas:
Desired Skills:
- Microsoft (MS) Word
- Data Quality tools
- Facilitation skills
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
Minimum qualification required:
– B degree or equivalent (e.g., BCom Informatics, BSc Information Systems, BSc Informatics, BTech); and
– Data Management Certification (e.g. DAMA CDMP) will be an added advantage
– Minimum eight years’ experience in business analysis; and
– Solid exposure to Agile methodology.
– Advanced knowledge of Information Management Business Analysis (minimum of 5 years’ experience in Information Management).
Competencies
– Knowledge of the Information Lifecycle Management (ILM) (essential)
– Basic software applications (e.g., Microsoft (MS) Word, MS Excel, MS PowerPoint, Internet and e-mail) (essential)
– Skilled in using Data Quality tools (required)
– Analytical thinking
– Understand and analyse business processes
– Communication skills (verbal and written)
– Facilitation skills
– Quality orientation
– Negotiation skills
– Interpersonal relationship building and maintaining skills
– Facilitation of workshops skills
– To build customer loyalty
– Strong team player
– Motivated self-starter
– Enterprising
Key deliverables: