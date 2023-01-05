Development Team Lead

Our client, specialists in Service Logistics is looking for a Development Team Lead to be their the point of contact for development affairs in SA and the point of contact with their product owners and core team in the Netherlands.

Role Title: Development Team Lead

As development team lead you will be the point of contact for development affairs in SA. This is a two-faced role. On the one hand you are the full stack developer that drives the development efforts by writing professional code both at the backend and frontend. On the other hand you are the team lead who is responsible for the dev team but also the point of contact with the product owners and core team in the Netherlands. You must drive the development process and team to become stable, reliable and skilled. They are looking for a candidate with both the required hard and soft skills that wants to be the foundation of their new SA dev team and is eager to drive the way forward.

Responsibilities

Brainstorm on possible solutions with the team on how to implement the user stories and discuss progressive insights with the product owner.

Perform code reviews to ensure that the code is up to the quality standards and the code base remains extensible and concise.

Write your fair share of code in both JavaScript (TypeScript) and C#. You must stay up-to-date.

Keep a bird’s eye view on the solution and discuss possible architectural improvements with the solution architect.

Skill sharing: Ensure the team is kept up to date with relevant developments in the field and facility best practise sharing.

Make sure the team is both productive and happy.

Advice and assist in the further growth of the development team.

Knowledge and skills

Experience with micro architectures and relevant concepts such as message queues, distributed caching, scaling and multi tenancy.

Experience with Git code repositories.

Experience with modern JavaScript frameworks (preferably React or Angular).

Experience with HTTP API development (preferably C#).

Familiar with the Agile software development process and Azure DevOps or similar.

Experience with relevant dev tools such as Visual Studio, VS Code, Docker and Azure DevOps.

Analytical. Able to structure and process complex business requirements. Translate these to feasible development ideas.

Personality

Demonstrates tenacity and willingness to go the distance to get something done.

Gets motivated by motivating others.

Adjust quickly to changing priorities and conditions. Copes effectively with complexity and change.

Exhibits passion and excitement over technology. Has a can-do attitude.

Self-starter: Acts without being told what to do. Brings new ideas to the table.

Honest: Does not cut corners ethically. Earns trust and maintains confidences. Does what is right, not just what is politically expedient. Speaks plainly and truthfully.

Qualifications

A bachelor’s degree in engineering or higher

Fluent in English both written and verbal

A portfolio of your work / contributions (e.g., GitHub) and certificates (e.g. Codility, Pluralsight IQ)

A minimum of 4 years of experience in software development

Experience as team leader

