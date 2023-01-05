DevOps Engineer

Jan 5, 2023

Our Client boasts a Global footprint in the Financial Services space and seeks to grow their team in Centurion.

Required Experience:

  • Highly skilled in C#
  • Intimate knowledge of hyperscale cloud offerings (Azure, AWS or GCP, but Azure knowledge would be an advantage)
  • Containerization (Docker)
  • Kubernetes Administration (both on-prem and cloud based)
  • Load Balancers (F5 & TCL scripting)
  • Good knowledge of build and deployment pipelines, including Azure DevOps YAML pipelines and Octopus Deploy
  • Desired State Configuration
  • Infrastructure as code (Terraform)
  • Bitbucket
  • PowerShell

Responsibilities:

  • Work closely with the .NET & infrastructure teams to craft a powerful long-term technical vision and help the team set pragmatic goals to meet it.
  • You ensure flawless integration with both internal and external systems
  • You remove technical roadblocks for organization-wide software distribution

Desired Skills:

  • c#
  • azure
  • DevOps

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

