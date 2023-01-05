DevOps Engineer

Our Client boasts a Global footprint in the Financial Services space and seeks to grow their team in Centurion.

Required Experience:

Highly skilled in C#

Intimate knowledge of hyperscale cloud offerings (Azure, AWS or GCP, but Azure knowledge would be an advantage)

Containerization (Docker)

Kubernetes Administration (both on-prem and cloud based)

Load Balancers (F5 & TCL scripting)

Good knowledge of build and deployment pipelines, including Azure DevOps YAML pipelines and Octopus Deploy

Desired State Configuration

Infrastructure as code (Terraform)

Bitbucket

PowerShell

Responsibilities:

Work closely with the .NET & infrastructure teams to craft a powerful long-term technical vision and help the team set pragmatic goals to meet it.

You ensure flawless integration with both internal and external systems

You remove technical roadblocks for organization-wide software distribution

Desired Skills:

c#

azure

DevOps

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

