DevOps Engineer – Gauteng Centurion

Our Client boasts a Global footprint in the Financial Services space and seeks to grow their team in Centurion.
Required Experience:
- Highly skilled in C#
- Intimate knowledge of hyperscale cloud offerings (Azure, AWS or GCP, but Azure knowledge would be an advantage)
- Containerization (Docker)
- Kubernetes Administration (both on-prem and cloud based)
- Load Balancers (F5 & TCL scripting)
- Good knowledge of build and deployment pipelines, including Azure DevOps YAML pipelines and Octopus Deploy
- Desired State Configuration
- Infrastructure as code (Terraform)
- Bitbucket
- PowerShell
Responsibilities:
- Work closely with the .NET & infrastructure teams to craft a powerful long-term technical vision and help the team set pragmatic goals to meet it.
- You ensure flawless integration with both internal and external systems
- You remove technical roadblocks for organization-wide software distribution
Desired Skills:
- c#
- azure
- DevOps
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years