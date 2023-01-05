Full Stack Developer (JHB) at Datafin Recruitment

A dynamic Joburg manufacturer of a comprehensive range of electronics seeks the coding talents of a Full Stack Developer to fill a contractor role where you will work from the server level, though the various services/API interactions, to the React Frontend. The platform is currently sitting at 275 000 total users and is expected to grow to 1 million users by the middle of this year. Your main focus will be coding in NodeJS for the backend server and ReactJS for the frontend. The successful candidate will require 5+ years’ work experience utilising JavaScript/NodeJS & MongoDB; 3+ years DevOps Support, Kubernetes & ReactJS. Any additional experience with Automation Testing Tools like Macha & Jest; Automation Fronted Testing Tools Selenium and Jasmine, AWS EKS/Gateway/ECS and GitHub commit cycle, will prove beneficial. You will be expected to be available after hours in the event that the server is down/unavailable.

Daily tasks will include cluster monitoring and automation, specifically setting up alerts and establishing a line of support for cluster downtime.

In addition, client interaction and planning will need some participation as well as addressing and investigation of potential bugs.

5+ Years’ experience –

JavaScript/NodeJS

MongoDB

3+ Years’ experience –

DevOps/Support

Kubernetes

ReactJS

Good to haves –

Experience with Automation Testing Tools for NodeJS (Macha/Jest)

Experience with Automation Frontend Testing Tools (Selenium/Jasmine)

AWS EKS/Gateway/ECS experience

GitHub commit cycle experience

