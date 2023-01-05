Hisense expands global footprint

David Gold, president of Hisense US, shared Hisense’s international growth and successes in terms of its global layout, technology innovations, B2B business, smart development, and its sponsorships and partnerships at the company’s CES 2023 Press Conference.

Hisense TV has reached a record-high performance in 2022, ranking number two globally regarding its TV shipments. This accomplishment incisively demonstrates Hisense’s dedication to high-quality products as well as its resilience amid challenging circumstances.

Owning a total of 66 overseas companies and offices and 31 R&D centers, Hisense is selling its products to more than 160 countries and regions. With its acquisitions of brands like Toshiba TV, gorenje and Sanden, Hisense has brought its global operations to a new level, expanding its product categories even further.

Hisense has also been expanding the B2B business as a new growing sector. In addition, in the trend of smart development, Hisense has generated the smart home strategy, utilising its strengths in both display technology and home appliances.

“Our VIDAA smart TV operating platform and ConnectLife smart home appliance platform bring together smart home appliances to create a connected ecosystem,” says Gold.

It has been a long journey since it first declared that “Hisense’s Future is Counting on Overseas” in 2004. As one of the official sponsors of the FIFA World Cup 2022T, Hisense is earning an unprecedented growth in its brand awareness. In addition, its ongoing sponsorships of UEFA, Paris Saint-Germain and the United Soccer League have also made Hisense become more familiar to global consumers, which has taken Hisense’s globalisation process to a new stage.

At the Hisense CES 2023 Press Conference, Gold recalled Hisense’s tremendous growth in the global market by investing in manufacturing, research and development, strategic acquisitions, new partnerships, and high-performing products.

In the upcoming years, Hisense will strive to advance even further, with a vision to stay ahead of the latest advances in fields related to consumer electronics, displays, appliances, commercial applications, and more.

At CES 2023, Hisense unveiled ULED X, a milestone in LCD TV technology for Hisense. ULED X represents a significant advancement in LCD television technology that offers the best ever picture quality in every frame and a realistic viewing experience with top-notch technologies including Mini-LED X, 5000+ Local Dimming Zones, 2500 nits peak brightness and Dynamic X-Display.

Since the introduction of the first ULED TV 10 years ago, Hisense has been continually updating its ULED technologies to enhance the LCD TV viewing experience, and finally, at Hisense CES 2023 Press Conference, Hisense has successfully unveiled ULED X. The new 110 ULED X was recognized as a CES Innovation Award Honoree this year.

According to Stephen Yao, assistant GM of Hisense US, ULED X combines a lineup of TV technologies, incredible processing power, and more precise control over the picture through active intelligent backlight control, pushing the display capability to its limits. Reportedly, ULED X can achieve three times the environmental contrast of conventional OLED TV, and two times the dynamic range of OLED TV.

In addition, ULED X can provide a brighter picture, deeper contrast, wider viewing angle, and ultra-low reflection ratios to deliver one of the best entertainment experiences available today. For instance, with ULED X, Hisense TVs can achieve a peak brightness of 2 500 nits and a contrast ratio of 150,000:1, which is believed to redefine consumers’ perception of “contrast”.

Another crucial factor in ensuring the superior performance of the ULED X is the Hi-View Engine X, which controls over 20,000 Mini LEDs and more than 5,000 local dimming zones. In addition to its outstanding cinematic picture experience, ULED X also has a 30% wider viewing angle, and the addition of an ultra-low reflection panel ensures that everyone in the room can enjoy the same crisp picture quality no matter where they sit.

“We strived to make ULED X unlike any other LCD TV experience, and are proud of our achievement,” says Yao. Looking ahead, Hisense will step up their effort to upgrade its technology in LED/LCD TVs and continue to bring more superior products which can deliver premium viewing experience to global customers.