HP debuts hybrid and gaming experiences

At CES 2023, HP Inc is announcing new products and solutions designed to recharge hybrid experiences so people can thrive in today’s digital world.

“Hybrid provides us with greater flexibility and freedom in our personal lives, but brings its own set of challenges for people to stay productive and connected to others,” says Alex Cho, president: Personal Systems at HP Inc. “HP is taking the headache out of hybrid by delivering powerful and best-in-class ecosystem experiences and industry-leading innovations – including the new HP Dragonfly Pro portfolio for freelancers, the Poly Voyager Free 60 Series Wireless Earbuds for exceptional audio experiences, and the HP E-Series monitors to help take productivity to the next level – while ensuring we continue to advance our world’s most sustainable PC portfolio.”

The Dragonfly Pro Chromebook is designed for individuals who are constantly connected to the internet, want an easy-to-use device with premium features and design, and consume a variety of content anywhere they go. This 14-inch device works to tackle it all to look your best, with the world’s first 8 MP user-facing camera in a clamshell Chromebook, along with the world’s brightest touchscreen display in a Chromebook so your content looks the best in a dark room or on a sunny day. It’s also Intel® Evo™ verified for fast performance, connectivity, and charging, and allows for seamless pairing between your phone and device.

The new HP Dragonfly Pro was co-engineered with AMD using the company’s adaptive platform management framework, which optimizes performance in real-world productivity scenarios. This is also the first HP device to feature one-touch access to HP 24/7 live concierge support directly via one of the device’s four hot keys. The Control Center hot key allows quick access to the device’s most common settings, a Camera hot key lets an individual easily adjust camera settings, and the fourth key can be customized by the individual to help optimize workflow or allow for simple navigation.

Hybrid work is here to stay, with 77% of employees prefering a hybrid model. But being productive in a hybrid environment comes with challenges.

Enhanced by HP Presence, the HP Dragonfly G4, HP EliteBook 1040 G10, and HP Elite x360 1040 G10 deliver more meaningful collaboration experiences with new intuitive video conferencing innovations to recharge hybrid work.

The newest HP Dragonfly and Elite 1000 Series PCs contain 90% recycled magnesium in the enclosure case, 5% ocean-bound plastics in the speaker enclosure, and bio-circular content such as used cooking oil to help lower CO 2 emissions. All outer packing for the devices is 100% sustainably sourced, and are EPEAT Gold Registered in 23 countries, ENERGY STAR Certified, and TCO Certified.

With display sizes ranging from 21.5 to 44.5 inches diagonally, the HP E-Series G5 Monitors blend seamlessly into the home or office with sleek and elegant designs. The series offers a variety of choices to help hybrid workers stay focused and connected with 4K resolution on select models, curved and ultrawide screens, 99% sRGB, and matching accessories. Users can work comfortably with HP Eye Ease to reduce blue light exposure, and an Ambient Light Sensor automatically adjusts the screen brightness.

For home workers, learners, and entertainment users, the HP M24h and M27h FHD Monitors upgrade home setups with improved ergonomics to find their perfect posture and viewing angle, so users always feel their best. It’s also the world’s first monitor series with a comfort setup guide through integrated display software.

HP is introducing the Poly Voyager Free 60 Series lineup of pro-grade wireless earbuds for hybrid lifestyles. Whether taking part in a conference call or listening to your favorite hits, the Poly Voyager Free 60 Series provides up to five hours of talk time with adaptive active noise canceling (ANC) and WindSmart technology to block out distracting background noises. The standard version includes a charging case that offers 10 additional hours of talk time, and the Poly Voyager Free 60+ comes with a smart charging case.

The HP 620/625 FHD Webcam helps users look and sound their best throughout the day. This Zoom-certified FHD 1080p webcam has dual noise-reduction microphones, an adjustable field of view, and video features, including auto-focus, AI face framing, and background light enhancement. For easy, fast, and secure logins, the webcam saves precious seconds with Windows Hello facial recognition compatibility. The webcam captures every angle with a 360-degree swivel and 90-degree tilt for extra flexibility. Sustainability features include 71% post-consumer recycled plastic and 100% recyclable packaging.

The HP 710 Rechargeable Silent Mouse allows users to work where they need to with a compact design, silent clicks, and up to 90 days of battery life. With six programmable buttons for custom shortcuts, users can maximize their workflow and work seamlessly with multi-OS compatibility across three saved devices. The device is made from 60% post-consumer recycled plastics. Engineered for the Intel Evo laptops accessories program, the mouse provides seamless connectivity and reliability when paired with Intel Evo laptops.

HP Carbon Neutral Computing Services help organisations drive toward a low-carbon future with two options to offset the carbon footprint of their eligible HP business PCs. Customers can choose to offset the carbon released during production and system delivery or through the entire device lifecycle, so their PCs remain carbon neutral through the end of use. HP integrates high-quality carbon offsets into each device, from product manufacturing to daily PC use, to help organizations accelerate their carbon neutrality goals. HP also offers customers a Sustainability Benefit Report that easily captures the sustainable impact of their carbon-neutral HP PC fleet.

The HP 14 and 15.6 inch Laptop PCs are available with either Intel or AMD Processors, and their beautifully compact design is made from ocean-bound plastics, post-consumer recycled plastics, as well as recycled metals.11 The HP 14 inch Laptop PC – Eco Edition takes sustainability to the next level, with up to 25% of the product leveraging post-consumer recycled plastics.

Bio-circular content such as used cooking oil was integrated in the bottom cover of the device1 and this device will also feature packaging that is 100% sustainably sourced and recyclable. All of the new consumer notebooks are ENERGY STAR certified and EPEAT Silver Registered, with the Eco Edition version EPEAT Gold Registered.

The HP 24 and 27 inch All-In-One PCs also leverage materials to create the innovative frame, making these HP’s most sustainable all-in-one offering yet. This is the world’s first PC with recycled coffee grounds, which are used as speckles in the finish of the PC. More than 40% of this all-in-one’s enclosure contains post-consumer recycled plastics, 75% recycled aluminum is used on the arm stand, and 100% reclaimed polyester is used on the stand base. The all-in-one is ENERGY STAR and EPEAT Gold Registered. Its sustainability goes beyond the device itself: the 100% sustainably sourced and recyclable box packaging has been reduced in size by 62%, which allows up to 66% more units per pallet, reducing the CO 2 footprint.

OMEN Gaming Goes to the Cloud

With the global gaming industry continuing to increase, HP is introducing cloud gaming through OMEN Gaming Hub and is the first Windows PC manufacturer with an integrated NVIDIA GeForce NOW solution. This huge addition gives gamers across the globe access to play over 1,450 titles from AAA to indie within a best-in-class cloud gaming service, regardless of the PC they game on. Combined with the ability to access local games with My Games and OMEN Optimizer, gamers have easier access than ever before to play their favorite titles Nvidia higher quality and framerates.

The OMEN 17 Laptop levels up to become HP’s most powerful gaming laptop with the addition of up to 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900HX processor and latest Nvidia GeForce graphics, which utilizes OMEN Tempest Cooling Technology for desktop-caliber gaming. The OMEN Laptop is HP’s first to feature optical mechanical keys, which are 25 times faster than traditional keys, ensuring gamers have the tools they need to breeze through their favorite titles at home or on the go.

The OMEN 40L and 45L Desktops unlock new levels of extreme power with up to 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900K processor and up to NVIDIA®️ GeForce RTX 4090 to enable glorious 4K visuals and blistering high FPS in resolutions used for competitive gaming. For those opting to go with the 45L, they’ll enjoy more headroom for processor overclocking thanks to the OMEN Cryo Chamber, a revolutionary patented CPU cooling solution that houses an all-in-one liquid cooler in a separate compartment atop the case. The OMEN 25L Desktop also gets an upgrade with the latest 13th Gen Intel Core processors to keep games running faster than ever.