IT Support Engineer at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

A dynamic IT Managed Service Provider seeks a strong technical IT Support Engineer who through pre-emptive service incident and resolution activities, as well as product reviews, operational improvements, operational practices, and quality assurance this role will maintain a high level of service to clients. Your primary objective is to ensure zero missed service level agreement (SLA) conditions. The ideal candidate should be from an application development and solution architecture background and have expertise in building large scale web applications before the cloud experience with 5+ years of relevant work experience, an IT/Computing Degree/Advanced Diploma or equivalent with the following Azure & Sophos Engineer Certifications. You will also require proficiency with ITIL, SQL, Azure Service Bus, notification hubs, event hubs, stream analytics, Document Db, application insights with the ability to write solution proposals, whiteboard and workshop solutions.

DUTIES:

Ensure that assigned infrastructure at the client site is configured, installed, tested and operational.

Perform necessary checks, apply monitoring tools and respond to alerts.

Identify problems and errors prior to or when it occurs and log all such incidents in a timely manner with the required level of detail.

Assist in analysing, assigning and escalating support calls.

Investigate third line support calls assigned and identify the root cause of incidents and problems.

Report and escalate issues to 3rd party vendors if necessary.

Provide onsite technical support to clients and provide field engineering services to clients.

Conduct monthly random review of incidents and service requests, analyse and recommend improvement in quality.

Provide continuous feedback to clients and affected parties and update all systems and/or portals.

Proactively identify opportunities for work optimisation including opportunities for automation of work.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Degree or Advanced Diploma in IT/Computing or relevant qualification in IT/Computing (or demonstrated equivalent work experience).

AZ-900 (Azure Fundamentals).

AZ-104 (Azure Administrator).

AZ-500 (Azure Security Technologies).

AZ-300 (Azure Solutions Architect – Part 1).

AZ-301 (Azure Solutions Architect – Part 2).

Sophos Engineer.

Experience/Skills –

5+ Years of relevant work experience.

Solid experience required in Engineering function within a medium to large ICT organisation.

Solid experience of Managed Services.

Excellent working knowledge of ITIL processes.

Excellent experience working with vendors and/or 3rd parties.

Good understanding of Azure Infrastructure services and their limitations.

Experience in configuring & monitoring different attributes and handling scale up and scale down scenarios for the application in Azure.

Application monitoring through operations insight, application insight.

Provide best practices around provisioning production and non-production environments on Azure to optimize the usage.

Have good understanding in implementation of advanced security, authentication, and single sign on across cloud and on premise.

Strong understanding of the advantages and limitations of Azure Active Directory.

Strong experience in Azure platform Services, understanding of their capabilities and limitations and being able to architect and deliver solutions leveraging various platform services.

Have experience in implementing enterprise application using platform services like Azure websites, Azure SQL, Azure Service Bus, notification hubs, event hubs, stream analytics, Document Db, application insights etc.

Strong expertise in building cloud native enterprise scale applications and moving applications from on-premises to cloud environments.

Strong understanding of the cloud architecture patterns and solution design principles.

Strong understanding of different attributes for cloud application availability, scalability, and ability to propose optimized design for cloud.

Performance tuning of cloud-based applications for best performance.

Experience in defining and implementing Hybrid scenarios with workloads shared across on premise and Microsoft Azure, application Integration between cloud and on-premises environments.

Collaborate with customers for quick technical assessment and proposal development for leveraging platform services of Azure.

Closely work with customers to understand the business objectives and define solutions.

Experienced in working in Agile environments with continuous integration and continuous deployment and application lifecycle management.

Strong ability to explain complex technical solutions in business language to project stakeholders

The ability to present technical solutions to a business audience.

The ability to whiteboard and workshop solutions with colleagues and customers.

Good writing skills and the ability to write solution proposals in business language.

ATTRIBUTES:

Can communicate and work across different cultures and social groups.

Plans activities and projects well in advance and considers possible changing circumstances.

Able to maintain a positive outlook at work.

Works well in a pressurised environment.

Ability to work hard and put in longer hours when it is necessary.

Applies active listening techniques such as paraphrasing the message to confirm understanding, probing for further relevant information, and refraining from interrupting.

Adapts to changing circumstances.

Ability to place client at the forefront of all interactions, understanding their requirements and creating a positive client experience throughout the total client journey.

Possess the ability to research new solutions and keep knowledge up to date.

Good interpersonal and sales skills, must be able to be a team player.

Possess a growth mindset, willing to grow, expand and learn new skills.

Willing to study and attain Certifications required by the business as and when the need arises.

COMMENTS:

Desired Skills:

