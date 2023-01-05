Jabra showcases wireless expertise

Jabra is showcasing its extensive true wireless range at CES with the latest additions to its Elite, Evolve and Enhance series.

Jabra Elite 5 is the newest product to Jabra’s flagship Elite line-up, featuring Hybrid ANC and 6-mic call technology for powerful calls and music from anywhere.

Jabra Evolve2 Buds, the newest product in Jabra’s Evolve series, are earbuds designed for flexible, hybrid and remote working.

Jabra Enhance Plus, offered in the new over-the-counter hearing aid category, enables hearing enhancement, music and calls in a miniaturized true wireless form factor.

All three products have been named honorees in the 2023 CES Innovation Awards, with Jabra Elite 5 and Evolve2 Buds as honorees in the personal audio and headphones category and Jabra Enhance Plus as an honoree in the digital health category.

Jabra Elite 5: true wireless earbuds with Hybrid ANC

This latest product in Jabra’s Elite range features new Hybrid ANC technology, powered by the Qualcomm QCC3050 Bluetooth chipset. The Hybrid ANC uses feedback microphones on the inside of the ear, and feedforward microphones on the outside. This makes the ANC less sensitive to the positioning in the ear, ensuring more reliable noise cancellation across a wider range of frequencies.

This all-around hero is made for those needing to take calls from anywhere and are perfect for enjoying crystal clear audio. This is thanks to 6-microphone call technology with external mics that are constantly active, as well as internal mics that give your voice a helping hand when it’s windy outside.

Jabra Evolve2 Buds: pocketable earbuds for hybrid working

Designed to boost concentration and improve collaboration, the Evolve2 Buds are perfect for professionals working on the go. The true wireless buds are certified for leading virtual meeting platforms, including Microsoft Teams and Zoom, and use the latest technology to reduce disruptive background noise and enable clearer calls.

The Evolve2 Buds enable users to have high-quality conversations with Jabra MultiSensor Voice, which uses a unique combination of four microphones, bone conduction sensors, and advanced algorithms to block out as much of the surrounding noise as possible.

Jabra Enhance Plus: OTC 3-in-1 earbuds for hearing, music and calls

Jabra Enhance Plus sets a new standard for bringing together the convenience of true wireless earbuds with advanced hearing technology to alleviate unaddressed hearing needs. As part of the new OTC hearing aid category and cleared by the FDA as a self-fitting hearing aid, Enhance Plus empowers millions of Americans with mild to moderate hearing loss to take the first step on their hearing health journey.

Jabra Enhance Plus delivers a 3-in-1 experience in a miniaturized true wireless form factor design, around half the size of Jabra’s smallest true wireless earbuds. It includes the calls and music functionality that users expect from true wireless earbuds and provides hearing help for users in a discreet and comfortable design.

Taking true wireless tech to new levels, the device packs four key audiological features: Warp Compressor for analysis of sounds similar to human ear, Digital Noise Reduction for keeping speech clear, Digital Feedback Suppression to keep feedback from interfering with sound quality, and Binaural Beamformer with directionality to isolate sounds.