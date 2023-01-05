Junior Full Stack Developer

What you will be doing:

Design and implement multi-tier client systems using .Net and SQL server technologies, and object-oriented methodologies.

Evaluate user requests for new or change requests.

Find ways to improve existing software architecture.

Contribute towards product strategy and roadmap.

Create best practices for the team and ensure that appropriate levels of quality assurance have been met for all existing and future projects.

Manage projects independently with minimal supervision.

What you will need

Degree or Diploma in IT

Proficient in both front-end and back-end languages and frameworks, as well as in server, network, and hosting environments.

Support and maintain SDLC (software development life-cycle).

Be willing to assist with database administration including daily health checks and monitoring

Desired Skills:

.Net

C#

Full stack

CSS3

MVC Framework

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Siri Technologies is looking for a Junior Full Stack Developer to join our team of great Developers.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

