What you will be doing:
- Design and implement multi-tier client systems using .Net and SQL server technologies, and object-oriented methodologies.
- Evaluate user requests for new or change requests.
- Find ways to improve existing software architecture.
- Contribute towards product strategy and roadmap.
- Create best practices for the team and ensure that appropriate levels of quality assurance have been met for all existing and future projects.
- Manage projects independently with minimal supervision.
What you will need
-
Degree or Diploma in IT
-
Proficient in both front-end and back-end languages and frameworks, as well as in server, network, and hosting environments.
- Support and maintain SDLC (software development life-cycle).
- Be willing to assist with database administration including daily health checks and monitoring
Desired Skills:
- .Net
- C#
- Full stack
- CSS3
- MVC Framework
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Siri Technologies is looking for a Junior Full Stack Developer to join our team of great Developers.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid