Junior Full Stack Developer – Gauteng Pretoria Region

Jan 5, 2023

What you will be doing:

  • Design and implement multi-tier client systems using .Net and SQL server technologies, and object-oriented methodologies.
  • Evaluate user requests for new or change requests.
  • Find ways to improve existing software architecture.
  • Contribute towards product strategy and roadmap.
  • Create best practices for the team and ensure that appropriate levels of quality assurance have been met for all existing and future projects.
  • Manage projects independently with minimal supervision.

What you will need

  • Degree or Diploma in IT

  • Proficient in both front-end and back-end languages and frameworks, as well as in server, network, and hosting environments.

  • Support and maintain SDLC (software development life-cycle).
  • Be willing to assist with database administration including daily health checks and monitoring

Desired Skills:

  • .Net
  • C#
  • Full stack
  • CSS3
  • MVC Framework

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

Siri Technologies is looking for a Junior Full Stack Developer to join our team of great Developers.

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid

