Junior Web Developer / IT Technician – Eastern Cape Humansdorp

Our client, a leading business / consultancy, based in Humansdorp (Eastern Cape), is currently looking to employ a Junior Web Developer / IT Technician.
An awesome career opportunity awaits!
The main focus would be Web Development:
-
The applicants need to be able to code websites from scratch,
-
As well as be familiar with WordPress & Shopify
-
Skilled in SEO
-
Mobile Friendly
-
Website Hosting Management
-
Knowledgeable about UX & UI design
-
Keep up with the latest trends
-
Time Management
-
Working in team environment/ teachable.
Secondary focus is IT:
-
Helping staff with any IT related issues
-
Research about new equipment
-
Manage all software subscriptions
Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.
Desired Skills:
- HTML
- Information Technology (IT)
- Mobile Applications
- Mobile Development
- Search Engine Optimization (SEO)
- Software Development
- Web Development