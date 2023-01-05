Junior Web Developer / IT Technician – Eastern Cape Humansdorp

Jan 5, 2023

Our client, a leading business / consultancy, based in Humansdorp (Eastern Cape), is currently looking to employ a Junior Web Developer / IT Technician.
An awesome career opportunity awaits!
The main focus would be Web Development:

  • The applicants need to be able to code websites from scratch,

  • As well as be familiar with WordPress & Shopify

  • Skilled in SEO

  • Mobile Friendly

  • Website Hosting Management

  • Knowledgeable about UX & UI design

  • Keep up with the latest trends

  • Time Management

  • Working in team environment/ teachable.

Secondary focus is IT:

  • Helping staff with any IT related issues

  • Research about new equipment

  • Manage all software subscriptions

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

Desired Skills:

  • HTML
  • Information Technology (IT)
  • Mobile Applications
  • Mobile Development
  • Search Engine Optimization (SEO)
  • Software Development
  • Web Development

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *