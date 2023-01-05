Lenovo aims to power hybrid working

Ahead of CES 2023, Lenovo unveiled its latest ThinkPad X1 laptops featuring recycled materials, updated Lenovo Commercial Vantage software designed to highlight feature settings that can help improve energy efficiency, and a new Lenovo View application offering advanced computer vision technology for enhanced video image quality and tools for collaboration, security, and digital wellness.

The latest line of ThinkVision monitors leads with the ultra-bright ThinkVision P27pz-30 and P32pz-30 mini-LED displays followed by ThinkVision’s new T-series VOIP monitors built for hybrid work, featuring an integrated Microsoft Teams functionality, 5MP cameras, dual microphones, and speakers.

Lenovo also introduced its latest professional-grade 4K ThinkVision P-series monitors and, for the home, new value-conscious Lenovo L-series monitors. Completing an efficient hybrid eco-system are new Lenovo accessories, including the Lenovo Go Desk Station, Lenovo Go 4K Pro Webcam, and Lenovo Professional Wireless Rechargeable Combo Keyboard and Mouse.

In line with its vision of achieving net-zero by 2050 aligned to Science Based Target initiatives, Lenovo continues to focus on supporting a circular economy by increasing the use of recycled materials in its products and packaging, and collaborating with industry partners to help increase energy efficiency of its devices.

This includes working with suppliers and global logistics providers to decrease the emissions released in its supply chain and take every opportunity to increase the energy efficiency in Lenovo’s factories and workplaces.

ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11, ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8, and ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3 all feature recycled materials in select components. In addition, Lenovo’s energy efficiency efforts also extend to the use of its products. The new Lenovo Commercial Vantage application further demonstrates the company’s investments in helping businesses manage their carbon footprint. The intuitive software aims to guide and encourage users to enable certain settings that are designed to help reduce power consumption or extend component lifespan. The appropriate features include clearly identified labels and information to help users select their preferred configuration.

The Lenovo View application provides a superior suite of intelligent camera-based features designed to help users unlock the power of the integrated camera to enhance video call experiences and improve security and digital health.

The flagship ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11, X1 Yoga Gen 8 and X1 Nano Gen 3 laptops continue their history of delivering unmatched performance and productivity through an inimitable design language that marries form and function with amazing foundational engineering know-how. Business users need laptops that help them breeze through inboxes, presentations and spreadsheets; participate actively in video conferences; and have the peace of mind that personal data and privacy are as secure as they can be.

The Lenovo Go Desk Station with Webcam combines a certified 4K camera6, an adjustable desk light, rotatable arm, expansion hub and Qi wireless charger into a single innovative device designed to address those user needs.

The camera, also available as a standalone Lenovo Go 4K Pro Webcam, is built for video conferencing and high-resolution streaming. It includes auto focus and auto framing with a selectable field of view, auto ambient light adjustment and a maximum resolution of up to 4K at 30fps. For added security, the camera features a physical privacy shutter.

To complete a hybrid desk setup, users who prefer a full-size keyboard and accurate mouse interaction can choose the Lenovo Professional Wireless Rechargeable Combo Keyboard and Mouse. With integrated rechargeable batteries, the stylish combo for professionals features a sleek and contemporary finish and a seamless switch for connection to up to three devices with support for 2.4G through a unified dongle or dual Bluetooth. The keyboard ensures comfortable responsive keys and a near silent typing experience while the mouse features eight buttons, five of which are programmable via software, and adjustable DPI (Dots Per Inch) up to 4000. The combo is also built using minimum 65% PCC plastic.

Expanding on its mini-LED portfolio, Lenovo introduced its new ThinkVision P27pz-30 and P32pz-30 monitors. Backlit by thousands of miniature LEDs, these monitors feature 1,152 dimming zones which minimizes the blurring halo effect that can appear around objects on the screen and allows for a bolder color contrast with deeper blacks and brighter lit areas.

Designed for the modern workforce, Lenovo’s latest generation of ThinkVision VoIP Monitors include integrated, purposeful features that both enhance and simplify the virtual meeting experience. Featuring an upgraded high definition 5MP9 camera with an infrared (IR) lens plus a separate RGB lens and privacy shutter, built-in dual microphones with environmental noise cancellation, and two integrated 5W speakers9, users will enjoy a crisper all-around video call experience.

Enhanced features can be found on the 27-inch QHD ThinkVision T27hv-30 monitor, as well as the slightly smaller 23.8-inch FHD ThinkVision T24mv-30, both of which include a USB-C port as the upstream standard. For a similar integrated VoIP experience that’s not quite as feature-heavy, users can opt for the ThinkVision T24v-30 monitor with its 23.8-inch FHD IPS display and USB-B standard upstream port.

Lenovo also introduced its latest in premium, professional-grade displays, the Eyesafe Certified 2.0 ThinkVision P32p-30 and P49w-30 monitors.

The ThinkVision P32p-30 is a 31.5-inch, 4K UHD monitor built for those that require a higher echelon of resolution. The rich colors that emanate off of this 3-side borderless display are a result of its IPS feature and dual color standards that produce a more accurate and realistic color performance that isn’t distorted by the natural low blue light technology within. With multiple connectivity options, this monitor supports the ThinkVision VoIP Modular Stack10, offers a port for the stable RJ45 with enhanced security features and has two powerful Thunderbolt 4 ports for fast data transfer and charging through a single cable. With a wide lift range, users can adjust the stand to the most comfortable viewing angle.

The ThinkVision P49w-30 is an ultrawide, 49-inch, double QHD panoramic display. Featuring IPS Black technology, this monitor offers a 2000:1 contrast ratio for sharper, more vibrant colors and deeper blacks that benefit its wide viewing angle. With up to 13 ports, including docking functionality with two Thunderbol™ 4 ports with up to 100W power delivery and a front facing USB-C port with a 15W fast charging capability, the ThinkVision P49w-30 can support a multitude of devices and accessories for an unmatched multitasking experience. Capable of replacing a dual monitor set up, it can serve as a 2-in-1 solution, enabling users to use both sides of the screen as two distinct workspaces – without all the cables – made possible by Lenovo’s eKVM and True Split features.

For the home, Lenovo introduced two sleek new additions to its L-class monitor portfolio.

Featuring a stylish, cloud grey metal frame stand that will adorn any workspace, the Lenovo L27i-40 monitor is the next-gen iteration of Lenovo’s mainstream 27-inch display line. This slim, 3-side near edgeless IPS display offers an enhanced audio and visual experience from previous models, including the addition of two integrated 3W speakers and expanded 99% sRGB color gamut. Additional thoughtful touches include two HDMI ports, as well as a terrazzo base that has both a smartphone slot and open-space cut-out where users can store small essentials like their favourite pen for easy access when needed.

The new Lenovo L24m-40 monitor is designed to offer the at-home knowledge worker or student an attractive and efficient solution for their entertainment and productivity needs. Its 23.8-inch FHD display features an IPS panel, natural low blue light technology, and a 99% sRGB color gamut. With two 3W speakers built in, power delivery of up to 75W, and a USB hub with adequate ports to support multiple devices, including a USB Type-C, users can connect the tools they need, including the supported Lenovo LC50 Monitor Webcam for a more efficient virtual calling experience. Both of these products feature natural low blue light technology and are certified to the latest Eyesafe Display Requirements 2.0 standard. Additionally, each monitor’s base (including the terrazzo base of the Lenovo L27i-40 monitor), stand, and back cover are made with 85% PCC recycled plastic.