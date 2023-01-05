LG shares vision for the future

LG Electronics CEO William Cho has shared the company’s continuous efforts to create innovation for a better life and ensure a sustainable future for all.

Affirming the company’s commitment to take on new challenges despite any uncertainties, Cho opened its pre-CES press conference by stressing that LG has known and truly believed that the answer is always with the customer.

“The start and end of all innovation are our customers, and it is with this innovation that we aim to put a smile on their faces,” he says.

Cho highlighted LG’s commitment to providing new value to its customers through the introduction of innovations like LG OLED, which has changed customers’ viewing experience. Now celebrating its 10th anniversary, LG OLED continues to set the industry standard for picture quality and customer experiences.

To further expand the customer experience and enable TV users to redefine the viewing experience, the company is actively working with partners to introduce various new interactive services through LG TVs, including the online educational platform MasterClass, workout app MaxPro and metaverse service Sansar.

Cho shed light on the mobility sector, where, after much hard work, the company has established itself as one of the auto industry’s preferred innovation partners with its vehicle component solution business. LG has joined hands with some of the world’s most-recognizable auto brands, leveraging its customer insight from consumer electronics, advanced technologies and diverse areas of expertise to drive the in-vehicle experience forward.

Additionally, Cho spoke about LG ThinQ UP, a new category of ‘evolving’ home appliances offering upgradeability and personalisation options. The premium lineup includes products like LG refrigerator with MoodUP, which can change color to suit users’ tastes, mood or kitchen décor.

Cho adds that the company is also operating various in-house programs to foster innovators, encouraging LG employees to adapt to new challenges.

At CES, LG unveiled some products developed under the LG Labs, the company’s new project that encompasses products, services and marketing activities based on experimental ideas and creative concepts from both inside and outside the company; ‘Hover Gym’, a fitness solution utilising motor control technology that allows users to exercise without separate dumbbells; ‘excicle’, a home workout solution delivering an indoor cycling experience; ‘brid.zzz’, a sleep care solution that senses brain waves to create beats that help users relax; and ‘pluspot’, a service platform that provides rewards when personal transportation devices such as electric bicycles and electric kickboards are mounted on its wireless charging stations.

LG is broadening its business portfolio to encompass new areas such as electric vehicle (EV) charging, digital health and content services for the webOS platform. At the same time, the company is increasing investment in core ‘future’ technologies, including AI and 6G, as well as collaborating with startups through LG NOVA (LG North American Innovation Center).

The CEO also highlighted the company’s efforts for strategic partnerships with global leaders from a wide range of industries. Especially in the content industry, the company has worked closely with many valued partners to secure more content that customers can enjoy.

Concluding his presentation, Cho emphasised the company’s focus to create a better future for all. Efforts include the Global IT Challenge for Youth with Disabilities (GITC) which, since 2011, has empowered more than 4, 00 youth to build skills in technology with the goal to eliminate the digital divide for persons with disabilities.