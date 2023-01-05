Mid C#.Net Developer (JHB) at Datafin Recruitment – Gauteng Sandton

ENVIRONMENT:

A dynamic Financial Services Provider in Joburg seeks the coding talents of a Mid C#.Net Developer with 3+ years .Net and solid C# experience having used C# 4+. Other languages in your tech toolset should include ASP.Net, HTML, JavaScript, CSS, Angular TypeScript and you will need experience with MS SQL design and programming.

REQUIREMENTS:

At least 3+ years .Net development experience.

Solid C# development experience and using C# 4+.

ASP.Net coding experience.

Good MS SQL design and programming experience.

HTML, JavaScript and CSS.

Angular TypeScript.

Advantageous –

Domain Driven Design.

MVC.

SSRS.

WebAPI / REST Services.

Architecture experience.

Exposure to these Industries: Insurance, Accounting, Financial.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Desired Skills:

Mid

C

Net

Learn more/Apply for this position