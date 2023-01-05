Operations & System Administrator

Jan 5, 2023

You will assist in managing the financial operations of the business by ensuring that reporting and internal systems are accurate and reconciled.
Requirements:

  • Matric
  • Tertiary qualification in Accounting/ IT

  • 5 + years of relevant experience in :

  • System Administration

  • Data Stewardship
  • IT Support Management
  • Vendor management
  • Collections and allocations
  • Reconciliations
  • Commissions

Key Performance Areas:
Financial Operations:

  • Reconciliations
  • Deposit lists
  • Operational accounts

3rd Party Suppliers

  • Complete and ensure accuracy and completion of binder calculations and invoicing

System Administration

  • Ensure the system is updated regularly with client allocations
  • Reporting and escalating errors
  • Communication and management of updates

Development:

  • Maintain best practices and industry knowledge and work to implement the learnings within the business environment
  • Uphold company values.

Desired Skills:

  • Financial Operations
  • Internal Systems
  • Reporting
  • Accuracy
  • Reconciliation
  • System Administration

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance
  • 5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Provident Fund
  • Medical Aid

