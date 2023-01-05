Operations & System Administrator

You will assist in managing the financial operations of the business by ensuring that reporting and internal systems are accurate and reconciled.

Requirements:

Matric

Tertiary qualification in Accounting/ IT

5 + years of relevant experience in :

System Administration

Data Stewardship

IT Support Management

Vendor management

Collections and allocations

Reconciliations

Commissions

Key Performance Areas:

Financial Operations:

Reconciliations

Deposit lists

Operational accounts

3rd Party Suppliers

Complete and ensure accuracy and completion of binder calculations and invoicing

System Administration

Ensure the system is updated regularly with client allocations

Reporting and escalating errors

Communication and management of updates

Development:

Maintain best practices and industry knowledge and work to implement the learnings within the business environment

Uphold company values.

Desired Skills:

Financial Operations

Internal Systems

Reporting

Accuracy

Reconciliation

System Administration

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance

5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

Employer & Job Benefits:

Provident Fund

Medical Aid

Learn more/Apply for this position