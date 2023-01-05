Operations & System Administrator

You will assist in managing the financial operations of the business by ensuring that reporting and internal systems are accurate and reconciled.
Requirements:
- Matric
- Tertiary qualification in Accounting/ IT
-
5 + years of relevant experience in :
-
System Administration
- Data Stewardship
- IT Support Management
- Vendor management
- Collections and allocations
- Reconciliations
- Commissions
Key Performance Areas:
Financial Operations:
- Reconciliations
- Deposit lists
- Operational accounts
3rd Party Suppliers
- Complete and ensure accuracy and completion of binder calculations and invoicing
System Administration
- Ensure the system is updated regularly with client allocations
- Reporting and escalating errors
- Communication and management of updates
Development:
- Maintain best practices and industry knowledge and work to implement the learnings within the business environment
- Uphold company values.
Desired Skills:
- Financial Operations
- Internal Systems
- Reporting
- Accuracy
- Reconciliation
- System Administration
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance
- 5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Provident Fund
- Medical Aid