R_0198_226 Software Engineer Back End – Gauteng Pretoria

Our Client a global firm based in Gauteng South Africa, providing IT Solutions is seeking the services of a Senior Software Engineer – (Backend) – Digital Energy & Mobility Solutions -> Energy for Mobility to join their team on a Long term Contract basis within a Hybrid Nature setting.

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:



Technical knowledge :

· Familiarity with Microservices Architecture, Cloud Architecture and Container Architecture

· At least 6 years’ worth of experience using back-end technologies such as

o Python

o Node.js

o Java

· Experience with cloud technologies (Amazon AWS is strongly preferred):

o API Gateway, CloudWatch, DynamoDB, SQS, SNS, Kinesis, S3, etc.

o Automated deployment and configuration of components and systems

o Compute: Kubernetes and Severless

o Virtual networks, including communication with on-premise networks

o Continuous Integration, Continuous Delivery (design, configuration and operation)

o Infrastructure as Code (Terraform, CloudFormation)

o Monitoring and log analytics

Experience with Databases both Sql and NoSql

· Experience with:

o Web Services Design & Deployment

o REST

o GIT

Experience with Design / Architecture Patterns

Experience in AGILE or SCRUM.

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:



Experience with E-mobility

WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?



Qualifications required:

· Relevant IT Degree

· Cloud Certifications

WHAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?



· Develop and operate production ready business applications (24/7)

· Liaise with customer, team members and external vendors

· Deploy applications in AWS (via Github)

· Monitoring and operation of applications within AWS CloudWatch.

Applying cloud-security patterns and concepts to the solutions and deployments

Desired Skills:

Agile

GIT

E-MOBILTY

AWS

NODEjs

PYTHON

Learn more/Apply for this position