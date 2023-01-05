R_0198_226 Software Engineer Back End

Our Client a global firm based in Gauteng South Africa, providing IT Solutions is seeking the services of a Senior Software Engineer – (Backend) – Digital Energy & Mobility Solutions -> Energy for Mobility to join their team on a Long term Contract basis within a Hybrid Nature setting.
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
Technical knowledge :
· Familiarity with Microservices Architecture, Cloud Architecture and Container Architecture
· At least 6 years’ worth of experience using back-end technologies such as
o Python
o Node.js
o Java
· Experience with cloud technologies (Amazon AWS is strongly preferred):
o API Gateway, CloudWatch, DynamoDB, SQS, SNS, Kinesis, S3, etc.
o Automated deployment and configuration of components and systems
o Compute: Kubernetes and Severless
o Virtual networks, including communication with on-premise networks
o Continuous Integration, Continuous Delivery (design, configuration and operation)
o Infrastructure as Code (Terraform, CloudFormation)
o Monitoring and log analytics
- Experience with Databases both Sql and NoSql
· Experience with:
o Web Services Design & Deployment
o REST
o GIT
- Experience with Design / Architecture Patterns
- Experience in AGILE or SCRUM.
ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
Experience with E-mobility
WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?
Qualifications required:
· Relevant IT Degree
· Cloud Certifications
WHAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?
· Develop and operate production ready business applications (24/7)
· Liaise with customer, team members and external vendors
· Deploy applications in AWS (via Github)
· Monitoring and operation of applications within AWS CloudWatch.
Applying cloud-security patterns and concepts to the solutions and deployments
Desired Skills:
- Agile
- GIT
- E-MOBILTY
- AWS
- NODEjs
- PYTHON