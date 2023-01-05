Security Engineer (CPT Hybrid) at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Pinelands

ENVIRONMENT:

AN IT Managed Service Provider seeks the technical expertise of a Security Engineer who will provide oversight of responses to information system security incidents, including investigation of, countermeasures to, and recovery from computer-based attacks, unauthorized access, and policy breaches. You will also engage, interact, and coordinate with third-party incident responders, including law enforcement. In this role, you will be expected to take ownership of implementations, maintenance and operations of information system security controls and countermeasures. You will require a Computer Science/IT Degree or equivalent, Network Security Certifications (Vendor Certifications), Microsoft Azure Security Technologies (AZ-500 + MS-500) & Industry Certifications (CISSP, CISM, Security+). You must have at least 5 years’ solid work experience in a technical implementation engineering or similar role, strong Project Management and proficiency in the implementation & configuration of the products in the security GTM.

DUTIES:

Interact with clients to meet more complex requirements of a solution. Problems and issues that cannot be resolved are escalated to the relevant third parties.

Assist in analysing, planning, implementing, maintaining, troubleshooting, and enhancing large complex systems or networks consisting of a combination that may will include several security products, demonstrating project management and administration ability.

Interact with clients to meet complex requirements of a solution.

Escalate unresolved or complex problems and issues to the relevant third parties.

Respond to escalated client requests and support client applications to a first line resolution.

Oversee the administration of authentication and access controls, including provisioning, changes, and deprovisioning of user and system accounts, security/access roles, and access permissions to information assets.

Write reports and assist with input for proposals and project documentation. The Security Engineer ensures the compilation of the documentation of standard operating procedures relating to installations and fixes.

Analyse trends, news and changes in threat and compliance environment with respect to organizational risk; advises organization management and develop and execute plans for compliance and mitigation of risk; oversee risk and compliance self-assessments and engage and coordinate third-party risk and compliance assessments.

Analyse and oversee the development of Information Security governance, including organisational policies, procedures, standards, baselines, and guidelines with respect to Information Security and the use and operation of information systems.

Oversee the development and administration of Information Security training and awareness programs.

Certification, both in vendor, technology and product is elevated to a specialized level and activities continue to progress towards an expert level.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Computer Science / Information Technology Degree or equivalent together with specialised training in new technologies and legacy systems or equivalent.

Advanced Diploma, Degree, or relevant qualification in IT/Computing (or demonstrated equivalent work experience).

Network Security Certifications (Vendor Certifications).

Competence and Certification in other security technologies.

Microsoft Azure Security Technologies (AZ-500 + MS-500).

Industry Certifications (CISSP, CISM, Security+).

Experience/Skills –

5 Years solid work experience in a technical implementation engineering or similar role.

Experience engaging with clients and conducting presentations.

End to end deployment and support of above-mentioned technologies.

Good understanding and appreciation of technical design and business principles.

Project Management with a good understanding of PM principles – good project skills which are demonstrated in the execution.

Customer Engagement skills.

Relevant domain specialist knowledge.

Proficient in the implementation, configuration of the products in the security GTM.

ATTRIBUTES:

Good verbal communication skills.

Client focused and displayed a proactive approach to solving problems.

Able to work under pressure.

Can coach, mentor and provide guidance to team members.

Ability to communicate and work across different cultures and social groups

Plans activities and projects well in advance and considers possible changing circumstances.

Maintains a positive outlook at work.

Can work well in a pressurised environment.

Works hard and puts in longer hours when it is necessary.

Applies active listening techniques such as paraphrasing the message to confirm understanding, probing for further relevant information, and refraining from interrupting.

Ability to adapt to changing circumstances.

Places client at the forefront of all interactions, understanding their requirements and creating a positive client experience throughout the total client journey.

Desired Skills:

Security

Engineer

CPT

