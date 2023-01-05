Server Specialist – Gauteng Sandown

Jan 5, 2023

Our client in the Technology Industry, based in the Johannesburg (Brynston) is currently looking to employ an experienced IT Server Specialist (T2); minimum of 5 years experience secures.
Requirements:

  • At least 5 years’ experience

  • Experience in Hyper-V clustering would be an advantage

  • Server 2012R2/2016 – MCSA at minimum (must provide proof of Microsoft transcript)

  • Office 365 – MCSA at minimum (must provide proof of Microsoft transcript)

  • Any Azure exams would be an advantage

  • Any SQL Server exams would be an advantage

  • Any Mimecast exams would be an advantage.

Responsibilities:
General technical support:

  • Provide full hardware level support on servers.

  • Provide full hardware level support on workstations (Extensive Mac experience)

  • Infrastructure management.

  • Troubleshooting of server faults/failures and escalation to T3.

  • Creation of users on Apple and Windows platforms.

  • Joining workstations to Active Directory managed domains.

  • Support on both Apple Mac and Windows end-user devices.

  • Basic SQL knowledge – Creating new instances on SQL server.

  • Setup scripts for mapping network drives, Office 365 support.

  • Setting up VPN connections on workstations.

  • Basic troubleshooting of VPN server faults.

  • Enterprise printer setup and managing Papercut – (printer software).

  • Symantec troubleshoot (installation, troubleshoot, licensing).

  • Mimecast: Create rules and policies, Archiving and Signatures, mail traces.

  • SAN storage – Entire spectrum and understanding of zoning.

  • Extensive knowledge on SAN devices and how they interconnect.

  • Veeam Server Backups.

  • Mobile device management (Manage Engine).

  • Basic understanding of Check Point Firewall.

  • Knowledge of principles and processes for providing customer services.

  • This includes customer needs assessment, meeting quality standards for services, and evaluation of customer satisfaction.

Networking and Connectivity:

  • Understanding of basic Vlan traffic management.

  • Networking Aruba Switch management and Aruba Wireless controllers with Radius.

  • Configuration/troubleshooting of managed switches.

  • Assist clients with IP delisting from being Blacklisted.

  • Troubleshooting of public DNS (e.g., MX records, SPF records)

  • Troubleshooting of physical network failures.

  • Troubleshooting of network routing and mail flow.

Windows Server Administration:

  • Server 2012R2 and 2016 extensive knowledge.

  • Administration and Support of Windows Server 2012 – 2016.

  • Administration of AD/DS Promote/Demote servers.

  • Administration and Support of DNS administration (AD DNS).

  • Administration and Support of mail server administration (Exchange 2012 – 2016,

  • Office 365).

  • Administration and support of strong Windows security understanding (file sharing / access).

  • Windows Hyper-V clustering (Server 2016).

  • Malware/ Addware removal, Add / Remove Roles.

  • Troubleshoot services not starting.

Managed Services:

  • Have a full understanding of Server Monitoring.

  • Full understanding of Server Administration.

  • An understanding of Ticket Priorities.

  • Administration and Support of backups, incl T2 escalations (Redstor and Veeam) VoIP (Free PBX).

Administrative Requirements:

  • Must be familiar with POPIA.

  • Afterhours work is a requirement on an adhoc basis.

  • Time sheets to be submitted every Monday morning by 10:00am

  • Ticket management.

  • You are required to complete your KPI monthly.

  • Maintaining KPI scores above 85% every month.

  • All backing information will be supplied before the completion is due.

Desired Skills:

  • Backup Management
  • Cisco Systems
  • Exchange Server
  • Microsoft Azure
  • Microsoft Hyper-V
  • SQL
  • SQL Server

