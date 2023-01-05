Server Specialist – Gauteng Sandown

Our client in the Technology Industry, based in the Johannesburg (Brynston) is currently looking to employ an experienced IT Server Specialist (T2); minimum of 5 years experience secures.
An awesome career opportunity awaits.
Requirements:
-
At least 5 years’ experience
-
Experience in Hyper-V clustering would be an advantage
-
Server 2012R2/2016 – MCSA at minimum (must provide proof of Microsoft transcript)
-
Office 365 – MCSA at minimum (must provide proof of Microsoft transcript)
-
Any Azure exams would be an advantage
-
Any SQL Server exams would be an advantage
-
Any Mimecast exams would be an advantage.
Responsibilities:
General technical support:
-
Provide full hardware level support on servers.
-
Provide full hardware level support on workstations (Extensive Mac experience)
-
Infrastructure management.
-
Troubleshooting of server faults/failures and escalation to T3.
-
Creation of users on Apple and Windows platforms.
-
Joining workstations to Active Directory managed domains.
-
Support on both Apple Mac and Windows end-user devices.
-
Basic SQL knowledge – Creating new instances on SQL server.
-
Setup scripts for mapping network drives, Office 365 support.
-
Setting up VPN connections on workstations.
-
Basic troubleshooting of VPN server faults.
-
Enterprise printer setup and managing Papercut – (printer software).
-
Symantec troubleshoot (installation, troubleshoot, licensing).
-
Mimecast: Create rules and policies, Archiving and Signatures, mail traces.
-
SAN storage – Entire spectrum and understanding of zoning.
-
Extensive knowledge on SAN devices and how they interconnect.
-
Veeam Server Backups.
-
Mobile device management (Manage Engine).
-
Basic understanding of Check Point Firewall.
-
Knowledge of principles and processes for providing customer services.
-
This includes customer needs assessment, meeting quality standards for services, and evaluation of customer satisfaction.
Networking and Connectivity:
-
Understanding of basic Vlan traffic management.
-
Networking Aruba Switch management and Aruba Wireless controllers with Radius.
-
Configuration/troubleshooting of managed switches.
-
Assist clients with IP delisting from being Blacklisted.
-
Troubleshooting of public DNS (e.g., MX records, SPF records)
-
Troubleshooting of physical network failures.
-
Troubleshooting of network routing and mail flow.
Windows Server Administration:
-
Server 2012R2 and 2016 extensive knowledge.
-
Administration and Support of Windows Server 2012 – 2016.
-
Administration of AD/DS Promote/Demote servers.
-
Administration and Support of DNS administration (AD DNS).
-
Administration and Support of mail server administration (Exchange 2012 – 2016,
-
Office 365).
-
Administration and support of strong Windows security understanding (file sharing / access).
-
Windows Hyper-V clustering (Server 2016).
-
Malware/ Addware removal, Add / Remove Roles.
-
Troubleshoot services not starting.
Managed Services:
-
Have a full understanding of Server Monitoring.
-
Full understanding of Server Administration.
-
An understanding of Ticket Priorities.
-
Administration and Support of backups, incl T2 escalations (Redstor and Veeam) VoIP (Free PBX).
Administrative Requirements:
-
Must be familiar with POPIA.
-
Afterhours work is a requirement on an adhoc basis.
-
Time sheets to be submitted every Monday morning by 10:00am
-
Ticket management.
-
You are required to complete your KPI monthly.
-
Maintaining KPI scores above 85% every month.
-
All backing information will be supplied before the completion is due.
