We are searching for a Service Desk Agent to join the infrastructure services on a full-time contract at Randburg.
Role Objective: Efficient and effective logging and allocation of incoming calls and assisting Engineers / involved parties in ensuring all calls are attended to and closed.
Qualifications Required:
- Grade 12
- A+
- N+ or Higher
Preferred Qualifications:
- ITIL v3 or ITIL 4 and QA
Experience required:
- 1-2 Years’ experience in an IT service desk environment
- 1-2 Years’ Customer service experience
- 1-2 Years’ experience in First call resolution
Duties/Responsibilities:
- Efficient and effective logging and allocation of incoming calls and assisting Engineers / involved parties in ensuring all calls are attended to and closed.
- Ensure that all calls are logged within ITSM tool as per the required operational processes.
- Assist team with work overload as and when required and ensure general administration work is up to date.
- Ensure high level of customer liaison is maintained at all times and interaction is conducted in a highly professional manner.
- Follow appropriate escalation procedures as and when required.
- Ensure adherence to respective client specific Operational Manuals.
- Responsibility for own career development as agreed (including own technical and functional skills).
Work environment:
- Remote
- Office is Open Plan
Physical demands:
- Sitting
Travel:
- To the office in the event of power outages or bad network from home
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML