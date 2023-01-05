Service Desk Agent

Jan 5, 2023

We are searching for a Service Desk Agent to join the infrastructure services on a full-time contract at Randburg.

Role Objective: Efficient and effective logging and allocation of incoming calls and assisting Engineers / involved parties in ensuring all calls are attended to and closed.

Qualifications Required:

  • Grade 12

  • A+

  • N+ or Higher

Preferred Qualifications:

  • ITIL v3 or ITIL 4 and QA

Experience required:

  • 1-2 Years’ experience in an IT service desk environment

  • 1-2 Years’ Customer service experience

  • 1-2 Years’ experience in First call resolution

Duties/Responsibilities:

  • Efficient and effective logging and allocation of incoming calls and assisting Engineers / involved parties in ensuring all calls are attended to and closed.

  • Ensure that all calls are logged within ITSM tool as per the required operational processes.

  • Assist team with work overload as and when required and ensure general administration work is up to date.

  • Ensure high level of customer liaison is maintained at all times and interaction is conducted in a highly professional manner.

  • Follow appropriate escalation procedures as and when required.

  • Ensure adherence to respective client specific Operational Manuals.

  • Responsibility for own career development as agreed (including own technical and functional skills).

Work environment:

  • Remote

  • Office is Open Plan

Physical demands:

  • Sitting

Travel:

  • To the office in the event of power outages or bad network from home

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *