Our client in Port Elizabeth / Gqeberha seeks a Software Developer to join their team.
Qualifications, Experience and Skills Required:
Own Transportation + License
1-3 Years working experience
No Criminal Record
Clean Credit History
Grade 12/Matric
Net Framework
BSc or equivalent Degree
ASP.NET Webforms
VB.Net Framework
Microsoft SQL Server
Git Source Control
Bitbucket
Design Patterns – MVC / MVVM
Web fundamentals like HTML, CSS
JavaScript/Jquery
Front-end (CSS) frameworks like Bootstrap
API design and development
RESTful Services
Duties and Responsibilities:
Writing medium to complex systems and applications using best software development practices.
Investigating issues and requests received from Clients regarding the company’s products and services.
Assisting with data manipulation, database changes and database design.
Collaborating with cross-functional teams to build new features.
Fixing bugs and improving application performance.
Maintain quality and ensure responsiveness of applications.
Collaborate with the rest of the engineering team to design and launch new features.
Experience working with graphic designers and converting designs to visual elements.
Understanding and implementation of security and data protection.
Analyzing documentation and providing time estimates for tickets.
If you are not contacted within two weeks of applying, please consider your application unsuccessful.
