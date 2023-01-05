Software Developer – Eastern Cape Port Elizabeth

Jan 5, 2023

Our client in Port Elizabeth / Gqeberha seeks a Software Developer to join their team.

Qualifications, Experience and Skills Required:

  • Own Transportation + License

  • 1-3 Years working experience

  • No Criminal Record

  • Clean Credit History

  • Grade 12/Matric

  • Net Framework

  • BSc or equivalent Degree

  • ASP.NET Webforms

  • VB.Net Framework

  • Microsoft SQL Server

  • Git Source Control

  • Bitbucket

  • Design Patterns – MVC / MVVM

  • Web fundamentals like HTML, CSS

  • JavaScript/Jquery

  • Front-end (CSS) frameworks like Bootstrap

  • API design and development

  • RESTful Services

Duties and Responsibilities:

  • Writing medium to complex systems and applications using best software development practices.

  • Investigating issues and requests received from Clients regarding the company’s products and services.

  • Assisting with data manipulation, database changes and database design.

  • Collaborating with cross-functional teams to build new features.

  • Fixing bugs and improving application performance.

  • Maintain quality and ensure responsiveness of applications.

  • Collaborate with the rest of the engineering team to design and launch new features.

  • Experience working with graphic designers and converting designs to visual elements.

  • Understanding and implementation of security and data protection.

  • Analyzing documentation and providing time estimates for tickets.

If you are not contacted within two weeks of applying, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

