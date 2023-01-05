Software Developer (Plattekloof Cape Town) – Western Cape Plattekloof 1

A leading South African IT Solutions Provider is looking for an experienced Software Developer to join their dynamic Cape Town team.
Requirements:
-
Driver’s License, Own Reliable transport.
-
Matric/Grade 12.
-
Minimum 3 years’ Experience in app development and development web.
Knowledge:
-
Windows Development.
-
NET Framework and Core.
-
ASP.NET, MVC, Web API and Core.
-
HTML, CSS, Bootstrap, JavaScript.
-
jQuery, Angular and React.
-
Web Services (REST & SOAP).
-
SQL Server.
-
Database Design.
-
Database Administration.
-
Internet Information Services (IIS).
-
Visual Studio and Azure DevOps.
-
Git source control.
-
Windows Server.
-
SharePoint.
-
Workflow Development.
-
Dynamics CRM.
-
Mobile Development/ Flutter or Other platforms.
Duties and Responsibilities:
-
Planning.
-
Analysis.
-
Design.
-
Implementation.
-
Testing and Integration.
-
Maintenance and Support.
Kindly note that your application is deemed to be unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of application.
