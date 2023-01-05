Software Developer (Plattekloof Cape Town)

Jan 5, 2023

A leading South African IT Solutions Provider is looking for an experienced Software Developer to join their dynamic Cape Town team.

Requirements:

  • Driver’s License, Own Reliable transport.

  • Matric/Grade 12.

  • Minimum 3 years’ Experience in app development and development web.

Knowledge:

  • Windows Development.

  • NET Framework and Core.

  • ASP.NET, MVC, Web API and Core.

  • HTML, CSS, Bootstrap, JavaScript.

  • jQuery, Angular and React.

  • Web Services (REST & SOAP).

  • SQL Server.

  • Database Design.

  • Database Administration.

  • Internet Information Services (IIS).

  • Visual Studio and Azure DevOps.

  • Git source control.

  • Windows Server.

  • SharePoint.

  • Workflow Development.

  • Dynamics CRM.

  • Mobile Development/ Flutter or Other platforms.

Duties and Responsibilities:

  • Planning.

  • Analysis.

  • Design.

  • Implementation.

  • Testing and Integration.

  • Maintenance and Support.

