Solution Developer – Gauteng Roodepoort

JOB DESCRIPTION
SOLUTION DEVELOPER
PRIMARY FUNCTION OF JOB:
The primary function of a Solution Developer is to:
- Support the current platform in terms of features and enhancements from clients. Examples
would include creating reports, changes to existing products and creating new products.
- Support the day-to-day functioning and operability of the current platform. Examples would
include investigations into incidents or bugs (e.g. reports that are functioning incorrectly).
- Designing and implementing solutions for client requirements.
- Delivering on requirements on-time and to specification with high level of quality.
- Defining user test plan for solutions which are implemented.
- Create documentation
QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE REQUIRED:
- Minimum of Grade 12 and an IT Qualification / Diploma will be an advantage
- Microsoft Certification will be an advantage
- Working knowledge of the following technology and tools:
o MS SQL server 2012+
o MS SQL, T-SQL, or similarly structured query languages (e.g., Azure SQL, PostgreSQL)
o Visual Basic (VBScript)
o MS Excel (Intermediate)
- The following technology and tools will be an advantage:
o Basic C#
o CSS
o SSRS
o PowerShell
o Azure DevOps
o Flowgear
- Insurance, InsurTech, financial services and/or FinTech knowledge and experience will be highly advantageous
SKILLS REQUIRED
- Excellent oral and written communication skills
- Ability to work in a team and independently
- Solutions orientated with strong problem-solving skills
- Ability to learn new concepts and apply them
- Critical thinking and reasoning skills
- Strong interpersonal skills
- Time management
INTERNAL TRAINING REQUIREMENTS
- Introductory training
- Jira / Time logging System usage
- Shadow of Team Leader for a month
- VB Scripting training / C# scripting / AS reports/ Schedules New and old mechanism
- Skills matrix – refer to position checklist
DEVELOP SOLUTIONS
- Investigate and assess project items/deliverables and propose solutions when required
- Assist in providing accurate time estimates per task
- Escalate Scope changes and concerns to relevant team leads and or managers
- Testing solutions before handover to QA/Testing
- Responsible for own rework and throughput
- Develop and implement solutions in accordance with the Technical specification and time estimates provided
- Give input into daily scrum sessions with team
- Maintain high standards of quality in order to minimize rework and resource wastage
CLIENT INTERACTION
- Liaise with relevant account managers to manage client expectations
- Maintain confidentiality with all client information
- Maintain professional working relationship with clients in conjunction with the account manager
ADMINISTRATION/REPORTING
- Adhere to standard operating procedures ie. Agile principles, source control, run to live etc.
- Follow both client and Company’s change control processes
- Give feedback on progress of items/deliverables to relevant team lead and or manager and or scrum master
- Record hours onto Time logging system accurately and timeously
- Update statuses of logged items on Jira
- Configuration of all documents according to configuration procedures
Desired Skills:
- MS SQL
- T SQL
- Azure SQL
- PostgreSQL
- Visual Basic
- VBScript
- MS EXcel
- CSS
- SSRS
- Powershell
- Azure DevOps
- Flowgear