Solution Developer – Gauteng Roodepoort

JOB DESCRIPTION

SOLUTION DEVELOPER

PRIMARY FUNCTION OF JOB:

The primary function of a Solution Developer is to:

Support the current platform in terms of features and enhancements from clients. Examples

would include creating reports, changes to existing products and creating new products.

Support the day-to-day functioning and operability of the current platform. Examples would

include investigations into incidents or bugs (e.g. reports that are functioning incorrectly).

Designing and implementing solutions for client requirements.

Delivering on requirements on-time and to specification with high level of quality.

Defining user test plan for solutions which are implemented.

Create documentation

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE REQUIRED:

Minimum of Grade 12 and an IT Qualification / Diploma will be an advantage

Microsoft Certification will be an advantage

Working knowledge of the following technology and tools:

o MS SQL server 2012+

o MS SQL, T-SQL, or similarly structured query languages (e.g., Azure SQL, PostgreSQL)

o Visual Basic (VBScript)

o MS Excel (Intermediate)

The following technology and tools will be an advantage:

o Basic C#

o CSS

o SSRS

o PowerShell

o Azure DevOps

o Flowgear

Insurance, InsurTech, financial services and/or FinTech knowledge and experience will be highly advantageous

SKILLS REQUIRED

Excellent oral and written communication skills

Ability to work in a team and independently

Solutions orientated with strong problem-solving skills

Ability to learn new concepts and apply them

Critical thinking and reasoning skills

Strong interpersonal skills

Time management

INTERNAL TRAINING REQUIREMENTS

Introductory training

Jira / Time logging System usage

Shadow of Team Leader for a month

VB Scripting training / C# scripting / AS reports/ Schedules New and old mechanism

Skills matrix – refer to position checklist

DEVELOP SOLUTIONS

Investigate and assess project items/deliverables and propose solutions when required

Assist in providing accurate time estimates per task

Escalate Scope changes and concerns to relevant team leads and or managers

Testing solutions before handover to QA/Testing

Responsible for own rework and throughput

Develop and implement solutions in accordance with the Technical specification and time estimates provided

Give input into daily scrum sessions with team

Maintain high standards of quality in order to minimize rework and resource wastage

CLIENT INTERACTION

Liaise with relevant account managers to manage client expectations

Maintain confidentiality with all client information

Maintain professional working relationship with clients in conjunction with the account manager

ADMINISTRATION/REPORTING

Adhere to standard operating procedures ie. Agile principles, source control, run to live etc.

Follow both client and Company’s change control processes

Give feedback on progress of items/deliverables to relevant team lead and or manager and or scrum master

Record hours onto Time logging system accurately and timeously

Update statuses of logged items on Jira

Configuration of all documents according to configuration procedures

Desired Skills:

MS SQL

T SQL

Azure SQL

PostgreSQL

Visual Basic

VBScript

MS EXcel

CSS

SSRS

Powershell

Azure DevOps

Flowgear

