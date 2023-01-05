Solution Developer – Gauteng Roodepoort

Jan 5, 2023

JOB DESCRIPTION

SOLUTION DEVELOPER

PRIMARY FUNCTION OF JOB:

The primary function of a Solution Developer is to:

  • Support the current platform in terms of features and enhancements from clients. Examples

would include creating reports, changes to existing products and creating new products.

  • Support the day-to-day functioning and operability of the current platform. Examples would

include investigations into incidents or bugs (e.g. reports that are functioning incorrectly).

  • Designing and implementing solutions for client requirements.
  • Delivering on requirements on-time and to specification with high level of quality.
  • Defining user test plan for solutions which are implemented.
  • Create documentation

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE REQUIRED:

  • Minimum of Grade 12 and an IT Qualification / Diploma will be an advantage
  • Microsoft Certification will be an advantage
  • Working knowledge of the following technology and tools:

o MS SQL server 2012+

o MS SQL, T-SQL, or similarly structured query languages (e.g., Azure SQL, PostgreSQL)

o Visual Basic (VBScript)

o MS Excel (Intermediate)

  • The following technology and tools will be an advantage:

o Basic C#

o CSS

o SSRS

o PowerShell

o Azure DevOps

o Flowgear

  • Insurance, InsurTech, financial services and/or FinTech knowledge and experience will be highly advantageous

SKILLS REQUIRED

  • Excellent oral and written communication skills
  • Ability to work in a team and independently
  • Solutions orientated with strong problem-solving skills
  • Ability to learn new concepts and apply them
  • Critical thinking and reasoning skills
  • Strong interpersonal skills
  • Time management

INTERNAL TRAINING REQUIREMENTS

  • Introductory training
  • Jira / Time logging System usage
  • Shadow of Team Leader for a month
  • VB Scripting training / C# scripting / AS reports/ Schedules New and old mechanism
  • Skills matrix – refer to position checklist

DEVELOP SOLUTIONS

  • Investigate and assess project items/deliverables and propose solutions when required
  • Assist in providing accurate time estimates per task
  • Escalate Scope changes and concerns to relevant team leads and or managers
  • Testing solutions before handover to QA/Testing
  • Responsible for own rework and throughput
  • Develop and implement solutions in accordance with the Technical specification and time estimates provided
  • Give input into daily scrum sessions with team
  • Maintain high standards of quality in order to minimize rework and resource wastage

CLIENT INTERACTION

  • Liaise with relevant account managers to manage client expectations
  • Maintain confidentiality with all client information
  • Maintain professional working relationship with clients in conjunction with the account manager

ADMINISTRATION/REPORTING

  • Adhere to standard operating procedures ie. Agile principles, source control, run to live etc.
  • Follow both client and Company’s change control processes
  • Give feedback on progress of items/deliverables to relevant team lead and or manager and or scrum master
  • Record hours onto Time logging system accurately and timeously
  • Update statuses of logged items on Jira
  • Configuration of all documents according to configuration procedures

Desired Skills:

  • MS SQL
  • T SQL
  • Azure SQL
  • PostgreSQL
  • Visual Basic
  • VBScript
  • MS EXcel
  • CSS
  • SSRS
  • Powershell
  • Azure DevOps
  • Flowgear

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *