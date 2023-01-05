SQL Developer

Jan 5, 2023

We are recruiting a SQL Developer for a permanent opportunity at Irene, Pretoria.

Preferred Qualification:

  • B.Sc. / B.COMM Information Technology / Informatics / Computer Science

Experience Required:

  • In-depth knowledge of T-SQL including complex SQL queries (ex: using various joins and sub-queries) and best practices

  • Assisting in database design and technical specifications

  • Monitoring SQL performance issues and efficiency (Dead lock tracing etc.)

  • Creating and optimizing complex SQL queries for data extraction

  • Developing and maintaining interfaces between Symplexity and other systems.

  • Ability to understand complex technical and logical concepts.

  • Strong quantitative, analytical, problem-solving, organizational, communication and interpersonal skills are required.

  • Familiarity with RDBMS principles, database design and normalization

  • Experience with complex query design, stored procedures, views and functions

  • Understanding of index design and T-SQL performance tuning techniques

  • Payroll Financial experience

The following skills are a plus:

  • Crystal 8.5, 10 or 11 knowledge

  • MS Reporting services

  • BI, SSIS and Cubes knowledge

  • VB, ASP .NET, C#, Javascript experience

  • Mining Industry knowledge

  • Taxation knowledge

Duties/Responsibilities:

  • Development of high-quality database solutions

  • Develop, implement, and optimize stored procedures and functions using T-SQL

  • Review and interpret ongoing business report requirements

  • Research required data

  • Build appropriate and useful reporting deliverables

  • Analyze existing SQL queries for performance improvements

  • Suggest new queries

  • Develop procedures and scripts for data migration

  • Provide timely scheduled management reporting

  • Investigate exceptions with regard to asset movements

Work environment:

  • Hybrid

Travel:

  • Hybrid

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

