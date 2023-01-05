SQL Developer – Gauteng Pretoria

We are recruiting a SQL Developer for a permanent opportunity at Irene, Pretoria.
Preferred Qualification:
- B.Sc. / B.COMM Information Technology / Informatics / Computer Science
Experience Required:
- B.Sc. / BCOMM Information Technology / Informatics / Computer Science
- In-depth knowledge of T-SQL including complex SQL queries (ex: using various joins and sub-queries) and best practices
- Assisting in database design and technical specifications
- Monitoring SQL performance issues and efficiency (Dead lock tracing etc.)
- Creating and optimizing complex SQL queries for data extraction
- Developing and maintaining interfaces between Symplexity and other systems.
- Ability to understand complex technical and logical concepts.
- Strong quantitative, analytical, problem-solving, organizational, communication and interpersonal skills are required.
- Familiarity with RDBMS principles, database design and normalization
- Experience with complex query design, stored procedures, views and functions
- Understanding of index design and T-SQL performance tuning techniques
- Payroll Financial experience
The following skills are a plus:
- Crystal 8.5, 10 or 11 knowledge
- MS Reporting services
- BI, SSIS and Cubes knowledge
- VB, ASP .NET, C#, Javascript experience
- Mining Industry knowledge
- Taxation knowledge
Duties/Responsibilities:
- Development of high-quality database solutions
- Develop, implement, and optimize stored procedures and functions using T-SQL
- Review and interpret ongoing business report requirements
- Research required data
- Build appropriate and useful reporting deliverables
- Analyze existing SQL queries for performance improvements
- Suggest new queries
- Develop procedures and scripts for data migration
- Provide timely scheduled management reporting
- Investigate exceptions with regard to asset movements
Work environment:
- Hybrid
Travel:
- Hybrid
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML